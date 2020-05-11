dRMM hits back at ‘perceived hypocrisy’ in row over Silvertown Tunnel job

dRMM, a founding signatory of Architects Declare, has spoken out after being accused of hypocrisy for taking a role on London’s Silvertown road tunnel project

The RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practice has also hit back over conflict of interest claims regarding its appointment on the £1.2 billion job. Questions had been raised about whether dRMM should be on the scheme, given that one of its co-founders, Sadie Morgan, is currently a commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission, a supporter of the project.

Last week the AJ revealed that dRMM was working on new portal buildings for the proposed 1.4km tunnel under the river Thames between Greenwich and Silvertown, as well as a ‘fully accessible’ planned cycle and footbridge across the northbound approach to the Blackwall Tunnel.

However, dRMM’s involvement in the scheme was denounced by some in social media, who said dRMM’s role on what one critic called the ‘controversial polluting tunnel’ was at odds with its commitment to Architects Declare, which has proclaimed a climate and biodiversity emergency. Signatories have vowed to ‘evaluate all new projects against the aspiration to contribute positively to mitigating climate breakdown, and encourage our clients to adopt this approach’.

Siân Berry, Mayor of London candidate and Green Party co-leader, said: ‘Any architect who believes the twin crises of climate breakdown and biodiversity loss are the most serious issue of our time should think hard about being involved in projects whose main purpose is to support unsustainable travel.

‘If you have pledged to design buildings, cities and infrastructures with a more positive impact on the environment, then getting involved in building a toxic urban motorway tunnel would seem to break that promise.’

Victoria Rance, co-ordinator of The Stop Silvertown Tunnel Coalition opposition group, said: ’We are deeply disappointed that dRMM, a signatory of Architects Declare, and a practice that promises “socially useful” architecture has chosen to accept work on the Silvertown Tunnel, a project that is very clearly both environmentally and economically unjustifiable.’

In response (see full letter at bottom) dRMM founding director Alex de Rijke acknowledged that the practice was ‘challenged about our involvement on the Silvertown Tunnel project’,

However, he said the practice had taken the decision to be involved ‘in order to try to make the project more sustainable’.

The greatest impact we can make as architects is to champion and engender collaborative change

He added: ‘The greatest impact we can make as architects is to champion and engender collaborative change within the construction industry. We believe this project is an opportunity for architects like dRMM and others who care about the environment to influence the engineering of vital infrastructure, actively make it more sustainable and contribute more positively to the urban realm.’

According to de Rijke, dRMM’s Silvertown projects are in their ‘early stages’ and the practice is ‘developing designs in various sustainable construction materials’.

However, concerns have also been raised about whether the practice, which is part of the RiverLinx consortium of Spanish construction giant Ferrovial subsidiary Cintra, BAM PPP PGGM, Macquarie Capital and SK E&C, should be working on the scheme, given Morgan’s roles outside of dRMM.

The consortium was awarded the construction contract for the twin-bore tunnel by project backer Transport for London (TfL) in November 2019.

It has since been pointed out that Morgan has held a key position at the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) since 2015. While the government advisory board has never formally assessed the scheme, in its post-election statement in June 2017 the commission identified the Silvertown Tunnel crossing as one of 12 infrastructure priorities for the government.

Caroline Pidgeon, Lib Dem London Assembly Member, said: ‘I fail to understand how you can be a commissioner at the NIC when your business is set to materially benefit from a project long-backed by NIC.

‘This conflict of interest should have set alarm bells ringing a very long time ago if NIC truly believed in transparency in its decision-making process. Such conflicts of interests must be avoided.

She added: ‘NIC proudly declares that it exists to provide impartial, expert advice on major long-term infrastructure challenges. Their declaration does not seem to match reality.’

The practice has robustly defended its position and that of Morgan. A dRMM spokesperson said: ‘Sadie’s role at the National Infrastructure Commission had no relationship to dRMM securing this contract as part of a wider consortium through open competition. Sadie has played no active role in either the commission’s past statements about the Silvertown Tunnel, nor in dRMM’s work on the project.

‘As a practice we are proud of Sadie and the work she has done to further good design, at the NIC and more widely.’

They added: ‘It is crucial that NIC Commissioners have the right experience and understanding to offer credible professional advice. If commissioners’ practices were effectively prohibited from working on a large number of infrastructure projects, then many architects would choose not to seek a seat at that table, which would be a great loss for our infrastructure legacy and to the architecture profession.’

A commission spokesperson added: ‘The National Infrastructure Commission played no formal role in assessing the Silvertown Tunnel scheme, which had been the subject of planning and consultation work for many years before the commission was established in 2016. While we have previously indicated support for proceeding with the scheme among other priorities, we have never formally investigated nor reported upon the project.



‘However, out of an abundance of caution, Sadie stepped aside from playing any active role in dRMM’s involvement in the RiverLinx consortium, which was awarded by TfL through an open competitive process.’

Two years ago, TfL was granted a Development Consent Order by the Department for Transport for the subterranean scheme, an order which effectively gives the green light to any development categorised as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).



Construction had been expected to begin this year, with the new tunnel opening ‘from 2025’.

