dRMM backs crowdfunding campaign to rescue Hastings Pier

The practice behind the Stirling Prize-winning rebuild of Hastings Pier has pledged money to a new crowdfunding campaign to take the attraction into community ownership

In November, the charity that owned the pier went into administration, less than a month after dRMM scooped the prestigious architecture award for its regeneration of the pier.

The practice has pledged its design and planning application fee towards the crowdfunding campaign, which aims to raise an initial £500,000 towards buying and running the venue.

A statement on the crowdfunding page said: ‘Friends of Hastings Pier (FOHP) have created a business plan that will keep the freehold of the pier community-owned while transforming it into a profitable and sustainable business.

‘The bid has a real chance of winning, if we can show that we have community support and financial backing.’

The campaign needs to raise £1 million to convince administrators that it has the ability to sustain the pier for two years.

It said: ‘Raising half a million pounds now from individuals and organisations will keep us “in the game” and encourage other funders to invest alongside you to make our pier a success.’

Phase 1 of dRMM’s design, which opened in April 2016, has three main elements: an entirely new West African ekki hardwood deck, a restored Victorian Western Pavilion with two new ‘pods’, and a visitor centre, with benches made from recovered decking.

The as-yet-unbuilt second phase includes the addition of a large rooftop canopy to the visitor centre’s belvedere deck, and a mixed-use pavilion situated opposite the Victorian pavilion.

The new building would be built from EFTE and timber, and could serve as a café and nightclub.