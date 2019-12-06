DRDH wins green light for cinema and library scheme in Bexley

The London Borough of Bexley has granted DRDH Architects planning permission for a £6 million library and cinema for which the council is the client
The 1,923m² mixed-use building will sit on a thin strip fronting Sidcup High Street and contain a suite of rooms with a double-height café and public library.
These areas will be overlooked by mezzanines containing dining and co-working space while upstairs will contain a four-screen cinema. Nine flats will be tucked away at the back of the building.
The brick façade has been chosen to ‘rhyme’ with neighbouring buildings, with DRDH claiming the scheme ‘echos’ the Art Deco cinemas and libraries ‘that once exemplified the optimism of the suburbs’.
The practice said: ‘In a period when [the suburbs] are once again growing to accommodate London’s population, this spirit feels important to recapture.’
DRDH won the job through a competition in October 2018 under the ADUP 2 London Mayor’s Architectural Framework.
A builder will be appointed in January ahead of a spring start. The scheme is due to be completed in summer 2021.
Project data
Location High Street, Sidcup, Bexley
Client London Borough of Bexley
Architect DRDH Architects
Structural engineer Engineers HRW
M&E consultant Harley Haddow
Quantity surveyor Playle and Partners
Acousticians Charcoal Blue
Competition won September 2018
Tender date January 2020
Start on site date Spring 2020
Completion date Summer 2021
Gross internal floor area 1,923m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Total cost £6million
1038 drdh sidcup exploded axo
Source: DRDH
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.