DRDH shortlisted in Poznan theatre contest

DRDH Architects is among six teams shortlisted to design a landmark £35 million musical theatre in Poznań, western Poland

The London studio – working with local practice Starzak Strębicki Pracownia Architektury – is the only international team to be selected for the design phase of the City of Poznań-backed competition.

The shortlisting comes a year and half after DRDH won a competition to regenerate the historic Bijloke Concert Hall in Ghent, Belgium. The latest project will be the firm’s first in Poland if it is selected.

Open to multidisciplinary teams of architects, acousticians and stage technologists, the two-stage competition seeks innovative proposals for a concert hall close to the city’s theatre district and celebrated music academy.

The venue, incorporating recording facilities, is to be built on a challenging plot next to a busy railway track, about 700m from the Adam Mickiewicz University, home of the Poznań Philharmonic Orchestra.

Poznań is in west-central Poland, on the banks of the Warta River, and is a major cultural and business centre known for its Renaissance Old Town and Ostrów Tumski Cathedral.

The theatre will be built on a largely undeveloped site in the western part of the city at the corner of Swiety Marcin and Skosna streets. Nearby landmarks include the Poznań Academy of Music and the Poznań International Fair exhibition centre.

The project will create a new home for the city’s Musical Theatre, which is currently located in a 20th-century complex next to the city’s landmark cinema and chamber of commerce.

Judges include architect Wojciech Grabianowski, Poznań Musical Theatre director Przemysław Kieliszewski, set designer Mariusz Napierała, and Piotr Sobczak, the city architect.

The overall winner, to be announced in early April, will receive a £16,680 prize. A second prize of £10,420, third prize of £6,250 and three distinctions worth £4,170 will also be awarded. The winner will be invited to negotiate for the £1.5 million design contract.