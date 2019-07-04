Dow Jones' Maggie's Cardiff makes shortlist for Wales' best building

Dow Jones’ Maggie’s Centre in Cardiff is one of seven projects vying for the 2019 Gold Medal for Architecture in Wales

The interim cancer centre, located on an unusual car park site, is joined on the list by two primary schools and Hall + Bednarczyk’s private house, Silver How, in Monmouthshire.

A winner will be announced at the Conwy County National Eisteddfod of Wales in Llanrwst on 3 August.

Also in the running is a university media hub by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture, Featherstone Young’s gallery-beneath-a car park Tŷ Pawb and Gweithdy, the National Museum of History gallery and workshop at St Fagans, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Three of the shortlisted projects: Gweithdy, Ysgol Trimsaran and Silver How, have already won Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) 2019 Welsh Architecture Awards, with Architype’s Passivhaus school in Carmarthenshire, Ysgol Trimsaran, winning the Sustainability Award.

Martin Hall and Kelly Bednarczyk also won RSAW Project Architects of the Year for Silver How.

Commenting on the shortlist, RWAS director Mary Wrenn said: ‘Wales can be truly proud of this remarkable shortlist. Once again, architects in Wales have put sustainability at the top of the agenda and delivered demonstrable value for money for their clients.’

The shortlist was chosen by architect Wendy James of Garbers + James and architect and urban planner Trevor Skempton.

Skempton said: ‘In both the number of submissions – 27 – and overall quality, this is an impressive year. Several schemes combined active support for the Welsh language with a coherent architectural culture and special sense of place.’

He added: ’Above all, as ever, there is delight in beautifully crafted buildings which give both client and user more than they could have imagined.’

All seven shortlisted projects for the Gold Medal will form the basis of the Architecture in Wales exhibition at Llanrwst from 3 to 10 August 2019, aiming to raise the profile of architecture in Wales.

Last year the award was picked up by KKE Architects for St David’s Hospice In-patients Unit at Newport and in 2017 by Stride Treglown for Ysgol Bae Baglan in Port Talbot.

The shortlist

Ysgol Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire, by Architype

Ysgol Pen Rhos, Llanelli, by HLM

Maggie’s Cardiff, by Dow Jones Architects

Tŷ Pawb, Wrexham, by Featherstone Young

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, University of Wales Trinity St David, Carmarthen, by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture

Gweithdy, National Museum of History, St Fagans, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Silver How, Caerleon, by Hall + Bednarczyk