Douglas and King Architects wins planning for green belt ‘hamlet’

Douglas and King Architects has won planning approval for 10 new homes in the Hertfordshire countryside
Broxbourne Council’s planning committee approved the practice’s proposals for the redevelopment of former industrial land in Goffs Oak.
The scheme, to be called High View Farm, consists of a ‘hamlet’ of 10 homes surrounding a landscaped copse.
The design is inspired by the area’s barn buildings with a mix of brickwork and timber cladding. The buildings are low-carbon and built with timber-framed structures, manufactured offsite.
The pitched roofs are made of zinc and feature flush-fitting rooflights and windows.
Construction is expected to start on site in summer 2019.
First floor - site plan
Project data
Architect Douglas and King Architects
Project architect Patricia Moreno
Engineer Conisbee
M&E Flatt
Contractor Marabuild
Cost £3,250/m²
Construction start Summer 2019
Completion Summer 2020
Elevations
