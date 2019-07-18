Douglas and King Architects wins planning for green belt ‘hamlet’

Douglas and King Architects has won planning approval for 10 new homes in the Hertfordshire countryside

Broxbourne Council’s planning committee approved the practice’s proposals for the redevelopment of former industrial land in Goffs Oak.

The scheme, to be called High View Farm, consists of a ‘hamlet’ of 10 homes surrounding a landscaped copse.

The design is inspired by the area’s barn buildings with a mix of brickwork and timber cladding. The buildings are low-carbon and built with timber-framed structures, manufactured offsite.

The pitched roofs are made of zinc and feature flush-fitting rooflights and windows.

Construction is expected to start on site in summer 2019.

Show Fullscreen First floor - site plan First floor - site plan

Project data Architect Douglas and King Architects

Project architect Patricia Moreno

Engineer Conisbee

M&E Flatt

Contractor Marabuild

Cost £3,250/m²

Construction start Summer 2019

Completion Summer 2020