Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Douglas and King Architects wins planning for green belt ‘hamlet’

18 July, 2019 By

Image 2

1/18

Hide caption

  • Image 2
  • Image 5
  • 03 image 1 a 5000
  • 05 image 3 a 5000
  • 06 image 4 a 5000
  • 10 goff axo textures

    Axonometric

  • 18 goff house type a floorplans

    Type A - floorplans

  • 20 goff house type b floorplans

    Type B - floorplans

  • 22 goff house type c floorplans

    Type C - Floorplans

  • 17 goff house type a elevations

    Type A - elevations

  • 19 goff house type b elevations

    Type B - elevations

  • 21 goff house type c elevations

    Type C - elevations

  • 12 first floor site plan h

    First floor - site plan

  • 11 ground floor site plan h

    Ground floor - site plan

  • 13 roof floor site plan h

    Roof - site plan

  • 16 goff elevations

    Elevations

  • 14 goff section a a

    Section

  • 15 goff section b b

    Section

  • Comment

Douglas and King Architects has won planning approval for 10 new homes in the Hertfordshire countryside

Broxbourne Council’s planning committee approved the practice’s proposals for the redevelopment of former industrial land in Goffs Oak.

The scheme, to be called High View Farm, consists of a ‘hamlet’ of 10 homes surrounding a landscaped copse.

The design is inspired by the area’s barn buildings with a mix of brickwork and timber cladding. The buildings are low-carbon and built with timber-framed structures, manufactured offsite.

The pitched roofs are made of zinc and feature flush-fitting rooflights and windows.

Construction is expected to start on site in summer 2019.

12 first floor site plan h

First floor - site plan

First floor - site plan

Project data

Architect Douglas and King Architects
Project architect Patricia Moreno
Engineer Conisbee
M&E Flatt
Contractor Marabuild 
Cost £3,250/m²
Construction start Summer 2019
Completion Summer 2020

16 goff elevations

Elevations

Elevations

 

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs