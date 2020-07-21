Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Door reopens on long-awaited British Library extension by RSHP

21 July, 2020 By

Full screen
shutterstock 151670951
  • Comment

Plans for a new building at the British Library by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partner will be submitted next year, now the library has struck a deal with Transport for London (TfL)

The library partnered with Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan in 2015 to develop a new building with gallery and commercial space, as well as a new home for the Alan Turing Institute, on a 1.1ha site at its St Pancras campus.

RSHP was appointed two years later, but no details of its concept or design for the building have ever been released. The team had hoped to submit a planning application in 2018, with construction starting on site this year.

However, the development was complicated by TfL’s plans for Crossrail 2, which would see Euston and Kings’s Cross St Pancras stations combined into a mega-terminal beneath the British Library campus.

The new library building is proposed for a site which has been safeguarded for Crossrail 2, as it is needed to provide a ventilation shaft, emergency and maintenance shaft and pedestrian passageway for the proposed station.

crossrail 2 euston map

crossrail 2 euston map

Map of the proposed Euston-King’s Cross St Pancras Station to be built as part of Crossrail 2; the British Library is immediately west (left) of King’s Cross St Pancras

But the Stanhope-Mitsui Fudosan joint venture has now agreed to finance and carry out the civils works required for shafts and passageway, leaving TfL to do the fit-out later.

Under the deal, the library would also lease out space on its campus to Crossrail 2 for 999 years, while TfL has agreed not to lodge any objection with planners for RHSP’s application.

The details of the deal are revealed in the agenda for TfL’s Programmes and Investment Committee, which sat yesterday (20 July).

Stanhope declined to respond to a request for comment. 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more