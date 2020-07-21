Door reopens on long-awaited British Library extension by RSHP

Plans for a new building at the British Library by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partner will be submitted next year, now the library has struck a deal with Transport for London (TfL)

The library partnered with Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan in 2015 to develop a new building with gallery and commercial space, as well as a new home for the Alan Turing Institute, on a 1.1ha site at its St Pancras campus.

RSHP was appointed two years later, but no details of its concept or design for the building have ever been released. The team had hoped to submit a planning application in 2018, with construction starting on site this year.

However, the development was complicated by TfL’s plans for Crossrail 2, which would see Euston and Kings’s Cross St Pancras stations combined into a mega-terminal beneath the British Library campus.

The new library building is proposed for a site which has been safeguarded for Crossrail 2, as it is needed to provide a ventilation shaft, emergency and maintenance shaft and pedestrian passageway for the proposed station.

crossrail 2 euston map Map of the proposed Euston-King’s Cross St Pancras Station to be built as part of Crossrail 2; the British Library is immediately west (left) of King’s Cross St Pancras

But the Stanhope-Mitsui Fudosan joint venture has now agreed to finance and carry out the civils works required for shafts and passageway, leaving TfL to do the fit-out later.

Under the deal, the library would also lease out space on its campus to Crossrail 2 for 999 years, while TfL has agreed not to lodge any objection with planners for RHSP’s application.

The details of the deal are revealed in the agenda for TfL’s Programmes and Investment Committee, which sat yesterday (20 July).

Stanhope declined to respond to a request for comment.