Donald Insall wins £16m Rochdale town hall restoration job

The specialist conservation practice was chosen ahead of five unnamed rival bids to win the Rochdale Borough Council-backed commission.

Donald Insall Associates will now restore the deteriorating William Henry Crossland-designed 1871 landmark and introduce new cultural, community and commercial facilities.

Donald Insall Associates chair Tony Barton said: ‘Rochdale Town Hall is one of our great, internationally important civic buildings, which has served the people of the borough for 150 years. Our team is proud to have been selected to help deliver this important project to provide a world-class focus for residents and visitors as part of the council’s ongoing transformation of the area.’

Rochdale Borough Council cabinet member for regeneration John Blundell said: ‘The town hall is a place of majesty and beauty, which is renowned across the country. For that reason, we set the bar extremely high when selecting specialists to lead its restoration. A building so special needs the absolute best and we’re confident we’ve got the calibre here to make this critical project a huge success.’

The project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and planned to complete by 2025, aims to double visitor numbers by opening all of the historic structure’s principal rooms to the public for the first time in more than 100 years.

The project aims to create a new sustainable future for the structure by incorporating a variety of cultural, community and commercial facilities including exhibitions focusing on Rochdale’s manufacturing history.

The redevelopment comes five years after FaulknerBrowns completed a new £42.5 million headquarters for the local authority nearby.