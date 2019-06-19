Dixon Jones reveals plans for ‘sculpted’ shipping container marketing suite

Dixon Jones and sculptor David Mach have revealed images of a ’landmark’ marketing suite to showcase a major new development in Edinburgh

The RIBA Stirling Prize-nominated practice has been working with the Turner Prize-shortlisted artist on the striking structure, which will act as a gateway to the latest phase of the Edinburgh Park neighbourhood.

Made from shipping containers, and resembling a collapsed Jenga set, the so-called Mach 1 building will initially be used as a marketing suite and become an events venue.

It was commissioned by developer Parabola, which is bringing forward the mixed-use scheme south of the existing Edinburgh Park district of the Scottish capital.

The building will showcase the latest masterplan in a double-height exhibition space. A full site model, detailed building models, illustrations and information boards will be on display, as well as audio-visual demonstrations.

Mach said: ‘There is quite a dramatic shape to the building. It will be something that you really notice. It is a building that really makes a statement about itself. It will be painted one colour, possibly with a reference to that great Forth Bridge red.

‘It is a building with a promise of a life in other ways – as a Festival Fringe venue, a great place for comedy, for music, for talks. The look of the building is the important thing to me as a sculptor and now as an accidental architect.’

Work on the latest phase of Edinburgh Park is due to start within weeks. Councillors last year backed plans by Dixon Jones to build out an unfinished section of the massive business park, which was initially masterplanned by Richard Meier more than 20 years ago

Sir Robert McAlpine is main contractor for the latest swathe of work, with buildings proposed by practices including Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, HTA Design and Sutherland Hussey Harris.

The latest phase of the development includes offices, a new public square, sports and leisure facilities, shops, bars, restaurants, a health centre and extensive landscaping.

Fife-born Mach – nominated for the Turner Prize in 1988 – is known for installations include the tumbling telephone boxes in Kingston, south London, and Big Heids, a trio of giant head sculptures visible from the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Parabola chairman Peter Millican said: ‘Mach 1 will be an eye-catching and engaging piece of art, as well as a functional building from which [we] can communicate our vision.

‘It will be a meeting place in which to engage with prospective tenants, residents, interested neighbours and visitors from further afield. It will also be a place that can welcome more diverse arts and cultural events on occasion, offering a striking venue to be used by the wider Edinburgh Community.’

Dixon Jones’ extension of the National Portrait Gallery was nominated for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2001.