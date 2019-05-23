Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s ‘London High Line’ to open this summer

The first phase of an elevated green walkway in London designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro will open this summer

To be named The Tide, the 5km-long ‘linear park’ near the O2 Arena in Greenwich reprises the practice’s much-loved High Line in New York.

The US practice is working with local architects Neiheiser Argyros and landscape architect Gross.Max and a raft of artists on the first phase of the scheme.

Forming part of developer Knight Dragon’s Greenwich Peninsula neighbourhood, the first 1km section is set to open in July. This will consist of a walkway 9m above the ground, winding through trees and past giant sculptures by Damien Hirst and Allen Jones. Other features will include sunken gardens, a jetty garden surrounded by the river and a 27m-long picnic table on the Thames designed by Studio Morison.

Like the High Line – designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in conjunction with James Corner Field Operations and Piet Oudolf, and opened in 2009 – The Tide will be free to use.

High Line New York Source: Ed Yourdon High Line New York

Greenwich Peninsula director Kerri Sibson said: ‘The Tide brings to London an unrivalled outdoor experience in the city. This bold 3D landscape opens up the river, brings people together, gives us art to absorb, nature to enjoy and space to escape. Most importantly, it’s a place for everyone.’

Diller Scofidio + Renfro partner-in-charge Benjamin Gilmartin added: ‘The design of The Tide seeks to embed a new public realm into the daily rhythms of Greenwich Peninsula by layering together its currents of activity into a thickened landscape.

‘Visitors will experience the park from varying vantage points, from street level up to 9m-high elevated paths that weave through the site to plug into the existing network of leisure, art, and social life across neighbourhoods.

‘Diverse programming along the way will act as islands that welcome the surges of commuters, visitors, cyclists and runners while providing intimate places of pause for contemplation, conversation and people watching.’

The final 5km route will adapt to each new Peninsula neighbourhood as it is built, weaving among buildings. The developer said its ‘distinctive black and white stripe pattern creates a bold visual experience and sense of pace’.