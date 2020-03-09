Unsupported browser

Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s London Centre for Music gets cash boost

9 March, 2020 By

Exterior view - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Exterior view - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Source: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  Entry plaza - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Exterior view - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Source: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • A01.entry plaza. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro
  • A02.foyer v0. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro
  • 01. entry plaza. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro.jpg

    Entry plaza - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • A03.concert hall projection. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro
  Concert Hall - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Concert Hall - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  Coda - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Coda - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  • 06. concert hall. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro

    Concert Hall - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  Studio - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Studio - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  Education pod - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

    Education pod - concept design for the City of London's proposed new centre for music by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

  Museum of London

    Museum of London

    Source:Image © Museum of London

  • B01. centre for music and culture mile. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio
  • B02. centre for music cutaway. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio

    Source:uniform, visualisation studio

  • B03. centre for music cutaway crop. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio

    Source:uniform, visualisation studio

  • B03. centre for music transformation of public realm. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio

    Source:uniform, visualisation studio

Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s new Barbican concert hall proposal has been allocated nearly £2 million for work to continue, though a planning application for the scheme is not expected until the end of next year

The New York practice’s competition-winning Centre for Music was unveiled more than a year ago but since then there have been few updates.

Now client and backer the City of London has announced the release of £1.95 million to take the £288 million proposals to the next stage, including developing the funding model and undertaking technical studies to inform the wider site masterplan.

According to the backers, the next stage of work will also include a ‘robust and detailed Capital Funding Model’ for the build cost.

The designs – which are not expected to differ greatly from DSR’s concept proposals – are expected to be taken out to consultation later this year. It is understood a planning application is not expected to submitted until the end of 2021.

The concert hall will be constructed on the London Wall site that will be vacated when the Museum of London moves to its new home at Smithfield Market.

The wider scheme will also include a ’replacement’ for the City of London’s 17-storey office block Bastion House on London Wall. 

A01.entry plaza. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro

A01.entry plaza. concept design centre for music. courtesy of diller scofidio and renfro

The landmark scheme includes removing the roundabout, building additional ‘highwalks’, and improving public access to the historic Roman Wall.

The funding update follows the Centre for Music’s submission of its business case to the City, which promises running costs would be met through ‘commercial opportunities’ provided by the centre’s spaces, rather than public subsidy.

Altogether, the City Corporation has now pledged £6.8 million in funding for the Centre for Music project, which is backed by the Barbican, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.  

DSR landed the scheme in autumn 2017 when it was selected ahead of rival bids from practices including Amanda Levete, Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Snøhetta, and Renzo Piano.

B03. centre for music cutaway crop. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio

B03. centre for music cutaway crop. concept design. credit uniform, visualisation studio

Source: uniform, visualisation studio

