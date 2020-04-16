Denizen Works plans visitor centre in Cairngorms national park

Images have emerged of designs by Denizen Works for a new rangers’ base and visitor centre in the Cairngorms National Park, Aberdeenshire

The 900m² concept for the National Trust for Scotland has been ‘designed to operate 365 days a year’ with the ’covered outdoor spaces giving year-round shelter from the Scottish rain’.

The proposed building at the gateway to the park would be clad in a black liquid applied membrane and feature a ‘curated landscape with specimen trees telling the story of the surrounding National Park and its history’.

However, a spokesperson for the National Trust for Scotland told the AJ that any plans to take the concept forward were currently on hold.

‘This [scheme], along with the majority of our projects, is paused for the time being due to the current public health emergency and the shutdown of our gated properties,’ he said.

‘It’s our hope on the other side of this to begin to take the project to the next stage and undertake fundraising to achieve this, although it’s impossible to set a timescale on this.’

Denizen Works director Murray Kerr said: ‘Talking about new architecture given the current situation seems slightly odd but I am sure, once the world rights itself, getting people into nature and appreciating what we have will become more of a priority and we hope that this will be reflected in a successful fund-raise that will help the concept become a reality. Whenever that might be.’

The practice is also working with the National Trust for Scotland on a ‘vertical gallery’ and bird hide in Inverewe Garden, a 19th-century botanical garden in the Northwest Highlands.