Deadline extended: World Architecture Festival Awards 2019

The deadline for architects to submit schemes for this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) awards has been extended to 17 May

Judged by a high-profile panel featuring Alison Brooks, Peter Cook of CRAB Studio, Mecanoo’s Francine Houben, critic and educator Aaron Betsky and Sanjay Puri, the winners of the 12th annual festival will be announced in December at the RAI Amsterdam.

The international accolades celebrate buildings and yet-to-be-realised projects in more than 30 categories including commercial, cultural, education, health, and residential architecture.

As well as the awards, the three day global event features keynote speakers, seminars across two stages, architecture city tours, an exhibition of high-end manufacturers, fringe events, parties and more.

In 2018 the festival’s top award – the coveted Building of the Year title – was taken home by Singapore practice WOHA Architects for its ‘club sandwich’-like Kampung Admiralty scheme.

Speaking last December, World Architecture Festival programme director Paul Finch said: ’The judges admired the project for the way in which it dealt with the universal condition of longevity and health treatments, social housing provision and commercial space, which enabled substantial public realm benefits.’

Small Project of the Year was awarded to Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile (pictured bottom). A full list of winners can be seen here.

The World Architecture Festival, for which the AJ is media partner, will take place between 4 and 6 December.

For more information about the awards and to enter click here

