Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Deadline extended: World Architecture Festival Awards 2019

7 May, 2019 By

Ds30124

WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

1/7

Hide caption

  • Ds30124

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

  • Kampung admiralty pbh 040

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    Source:Patrick Bingham-Hall

  • Kampung admiralty 03

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

  • Ds30183

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

  • Woha Singpore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    Source:Patrick Bingham-Hall, Darren Soh, Lim Weixiang

  • Woha Singpore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    Source:Patrick Bingham-Hall, Darren Soh, Lim Weixiang

  • Kampung admiralty pbh 030 v2

    WOHA's Singapore scheme wins World Building of the Year 2018

    Source:Patrick Bingham-Hall

  • Comment

The deadline for architects to submit schemes for this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) awards has been extended to 17 May

Judged by a high-profile panel featuring Alison Brooks, Peter Cook of CRAB Studio, Mecanoo’s Francine Houben, critic and educator Aaron Betsky and Sanjay Puri, the winners of the 12th annual festival will be announced in December at the RAI Amsterdam.

The international accolades celebrate buildings and yet-to-be-realised projects in more than 30 categories including commercial, cultural, education, health, and residential architecture.

As well as the awards, the three day global event features keynote speakers, seminars across two stages, architecture city tours, an exhibition of high-end manufacturers, fringe events, parties and more. 

In 2018 the festival’s top award – the coveted Building of the Year title – was taken home by Singapore practice WOHA Architects for its ‘club sandwich’-like Kampung Admiralty scheme.

Speaking last December, World Architecture Festival programme director Paul Finch said: ’The judges admired the project for the way in which it dealt with the universal condition of longevity and health treatments, social housing provision and commercial space, which enabled substantial public realm benefits.’

Small Project of the Year was awarded to Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile (pictured bottom). A full list of winners can be seen here.

The World Architecture Festival, for which the AJ is media partner, will take place between 4 and 6 December.

For more information about the awards and to enter click here

World Architecture Festival 2018 Small Project of the Year winner Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile

World Architecture Festival 2018, Small Project of the Year winner Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile

Source: Alejandro Galvez & Cristina Ananias

World Architecture Festival 2018 Small Project of the Year winner Camilo Moraes for Piedras Bayas Beachcamp in the Atacama Desert, Chile

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs