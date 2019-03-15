David Morley’s Bradford pods among 15 RIBA Yorkshire Awards finalists

David Morley Architects’ long-running regeneration of Bradford’s Lister Mills is one of 15 schemes competing for this year’s RIBA Yorkshire Awards

The ‘Velvet Mill’ project – which won planning in 2006 and has now only just completed its second phase – transformed the derelict Grade II-listed Victorian landmark into new homes and commercial spaces with the addition of rooftop pods.

Other projects competing for the awards include the Avalon pavilion by Yiangou Architects at Broughton Hall in Skipton; BDP’s overhaul of the 1974 Merrion House office block for Leeds City Council; and Sheffield’s Site Gallery by DRDH Architects.

RIBA Yorkshire judging panel chair Stephen Hill said: ‘The range of excellent projects entered for this year’s RIBA Awards mirrors the diversity of Yorkshire itself.

‘Whether embracing its beautiful landscapes, heritage or celebrating its dynamic future, what they have in common is inventiveness and imagination in addressing their individual context and creating places that bring delight.’

The overall winners will be announced at an awards ceremony inside Aspire, Leeds, on 16 May. Regional winners will be considered for RIBA National Awards and, in turn, the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The shortlist: judges’ citations

Alsop Fields, Sheffield by Cartwright Pickard Source: Image by Tom Kahler Alsop Fields, Sheffield, by Cartwright Pickard

Creating a gateway into Sheffield’s Cultural Industries Quarter, the brief for Alsop Fields was to repurpose a series of disused industrial buildings within a conservation area to include a 162-study-bedroom student development, commercial, retail and café units, creative office space and new public realm.

Avalon, Skipton by Yiangou Architects Source: Image by Heidi Marfitt Avalon, Skipton, by Yiangou Architects

Avalon is a new wellbeing centre at one of Yorkshire’s finest historic estates. It sits adjacent to a Grade I-listed mansion, in historic parkland, and beside one of Michael Hopkins’ most perfect creations, the Utopia pavilion. The brief was to ‘raise the spirits’ of those who enjoy the fabulous new facilities in such a historic setting.

The Cornyard, by Coda Studios Source: Image by Tom Kahler The Cornyard by Coda Studios

Located on a site once occupied by a corn mill, this unusual place – still dominated by the millpond – called for an exceptional building. Taking cues from the site’s industrial heritage, it provides two distinctive family homes.

The Great Barn, Bolton Abbey Estate by Pearce Bottomley Architects Source: Image by Gillian Haves The Great Barn, Bolton Abbey Estate, by Pearce Bottomley Architects

The Great Barn is an outstanding building in a stunning national park setting, and now provides the ‘flagship’ venue for the UK’s leading wedding barn operator. The historic link between the Priory and the Great Barn is once again restored and members of the public have access to and are able to appreciate the barn’s internal structure.

The Hollis Building, Sheffield by Chiles Evans + Care Architects Source: Image by Dug Wilders The Hollis Building, Sheffield, by Chiles Evans + Care Architects

The 19th-century Hollis Building connects Upper Chapel and Channing Hall, two significant historic Grade II-listed buildings in the Sheffield city centre conservation area.

Leeds Arts University, Leeds by DLA Design Group Source: Image by Paul King Leeds Arts University, Leeds, by DLA Design Group

This new building is an integral part of an aspirational vision for the future of the university. Developed over five years, the project delivers much-needed space to support the university’s expansion and ongoing mission to provide world-class facilities to students, and from the outset has been designed so that the university’s ethos and values are engrained within the building.

Mercia School, Sheffield by Bond Bryan Architects Source: Image by Phil Grayston Mercia School, Sheffield by Bond Bryan Architects

To meet increased demand for secondary school places, the local authority looked to transform a former landfill site into a modern teaching facility, serving a diverse community. The brief was to deliver a striking high-quality secondary school with sixth form, integrated and respectful to the residential setting, while rooted in the site’s challenging topography.

Merrion House, Leeds by BDP Source: Image by Paul Karalius Merrion House, Leeds, by BDP

Since its completion in 1974 Merrion House has been home to Leeds City Council, and in their desire to accommodate its City Centre team under one roof, saw the building as a key enabler. In addition to needing significant refurbishment to create a modern and uplifting work environment and incorporate the council’s new public services, One Stop facility.

Mount Grace Priory Café, Northallerton by MawsonKerr Source: Image by Jill Tate Mount Grace Priory Café, Northallerton, by MawsonKerr

The project is located within the grounds of English Heritage’s Mount Grace Priory, Northallerton, the best-preserved Carthusian priory in England. The new build cafe accommodates seating for 48 covers and forms part of a new visitor offer to engage with English Heritage members, hikers and cyclists exploring the National Park.

LVV, RTC and iCAIR by Bond Bryan Architects Source: Image by Phil Grayston LVV, RTC and iCAIR by Bond Bryan Architects

The objective of these research centres is to bridge the gap between industry needs and academic research. Leading names in global manufacturing have been involved in the creation of the facilities, supporting the university-led research within and so helping to cultivate the next generation of engineers.

Site Gallery, Sheffield by DRDH Architects Source: Image by David Grandorge Site Gallery, Sheffield, by DRDH Architects

Delivered on an extremely constrained budget, Site Gallery’s new facilities transform the organisation’s identity, both internally and externally. A revised entrance sequence and a substantial new gallery space are housed behind a 36m brick façade.

Scala Yard, York by DLA Design Group Scala Yard, York, by DLA Design Group

The four townhouses and one apartment are located in the rear yard and original service rooms including the projection room of the former Scala cinema. The design brief was to provide high-quality contemporary housing for this challenging site set within York’s Core Conservation Area.

Solar Gate, Hull by Tonkin Liu Source: Image by Alex Peacock Solar Gate, Hull, by Tonkin Liu

Solar Gate’s success in Hull has paved the way for future buildings, the Manchester Tower of Light and the Oval Court at the Lansdowne Club. Commemorating times past, present, and future, the timepiece marks its own transformative moment in Hull’s history in 2017, from which future generations will continue to draw civic pride.

Velvet Mill, Lister Mills, Bradford by David Morley Architects Source: Image by Joel Chester Fildes Velvet Mill, Lister Mills, Bradford, by David Morley Architects

Velvet Mill is the second phase in the development and forms a major focus of regeneration being led by Urban Splash in conjunction with Bradford City Council and Yorkshire Forward. The brief was to provide apartments and community space which would create a place which would excite people to live in Manningham.

The Weston, Wakefield, by Fielden Fowles Architects Source: Image by Mikael Olsson The Weston, Wakefield, by Fielden Fowles Architects

Overlooking the 18th-century landscape of Bretton Hall, The Weston, a new visitor centre and gallery emerges from the site of a former millstone grit quarry within the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.