David Chipperfield returns to Royal Academy for schools revamp

David Chipperfield has been brought back to work at the Royal Academy, this time to overhaul the Piccadilly-based institute’s famous art school building

The architect has teamed up again with Julian Harrap Architects, having collaborated with the conservation specialist on the recent £56 million expansion and redevelopment of its 19th-century Grade II-listed 6 Burlington Gardens building (see AJ 14.05.18).

The revamp of the Royal Academy Schools, founded in 1769 and the oldest art school in Britain, has been made possible following a £10 million donation from ’Tetra Pak heir’ Hans Rausing and his wife, Julia.

Billed as a ’restoration and renewal project’, the scheme will increase studio space, add a new suite of workshops in Burlington Gardens, a library, overhaul the 1870s Sydney Smirke studios, Cast Corridor and Life Room as well as improving the layout of the architecture studio.

Rebecca Salter, keeper of the Royal Academy, said: ’With the opening of Burlington Gardens in 2018, the position of the historic RA Schools at the heart of the Academy was revealed to the wider public for the first time.

’With this generous gift from Julia and Hans Rausing we will be able to renew and restore our campus so that the Royal Academy Schools can continue to attract the most talented students, who will then go on to contribute in many ways to the artistic life of the UK and beyond.

’We value our history as a foundation of the future.’

The scheme is due to start in 2021.