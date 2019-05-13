Unsupported browser

Dannatt’s 1970s Blackheath Quaker Meeting House among new listings

A 1970s concrete Quaker meeting house in south-east London is among 11 to be awarded listed status

The Blackheath Meeting House, designed by Trevor Dannatt, features a first-floor meeting room lit by a square lantern.

While the meeting room has white plastered walls and a ceiling lined with warm redwood, the exterior of the building is finished in raw concrete and quarry tile. 

Dannatt, now 99, worked on the Royal Festival Hall early in his career and has seen several of his buildings listed.

Ten other meeting houses across the country have been granted listed status. They include the meeting house in Cartmel designed by Alfred Waterhouse, architect of the Natural History Museum, and the 17th century Aylesbury meeting house.

Meanwhile, six of the UK’s oldest Quaker meeting houses have had their listed status upgraded. Among them is Hertford’s meeting house, which was built in 1670 and is the oldest surviving example still in continuous use. It has been upgraded to Grade I in recognition of its exceptional historic significance.

The listings are part of Historic England’s work to improve understanding, recording and protection of places of worship.

Heritage minister Michael Ellis said: ’Britain’s buildings tell the story of our history and the people who shaped it. By listing the Quaker meeting houses, we are preserving important places of worship and celebrating their rich heritage.’

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson added: ’Quaker meeting houses are precious pockets of calm in an otherwise hectic world and I’m delighted to see their quiet simplicity celebrated through listing.

’They are a largely unsung group of fascinating and surprisingly varied buildings that reflect the history, attitudes and ethos of the Quaker movement.’

