Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Danish star 3XN lands major Broadgate tower project

29 August, 2019 By

Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square

END OF THE ROAD: Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square - as per the revised plans submitted July 2016. 3XN will be drawing up all new plans for the site

1/13

Hide caption

  • Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square

    END OF THE ROAD: Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square - as per the revised plans submitted July 2016. 3XN will be drawing up all new plans for the site

  • Arup Associates' proposal for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square [original plans from March 2016]]

    The tower scheme will replace the unlisted 1980s Peter Foggo buildings [original plans from March 2016]]

  • Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square

    END OF THE ROAD: Arup Associates' reworked proposals for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square - as per the revised plans submitted July 2016. 3XN will be drawing up all new plans for the site

  • Arup Associates' proposal for 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square [original plans from March 2016]

    Rooftop view [original plans from March 2016]

  • 2 Finsbury Avenue

    2 Finsbury Avenue, designed by Peter Foggo at Arup

  • 3 Finsbury Avenue

    3 Finsbury Avenue, designed by Peter Foggo at Arup

  • Make Architect's 5 Broadgate

    Make Architect's 5 Broadgate, which neighbours the plot

  • AJ15___MikeKirk_View_JNEW_019_0006

    Museum of Liverpool by 3XN (2011) Exterior view across docks

    Source:Mike Kirk

  • 3xn kim 026

    3XN’s founder and creative director Kim Herforth Nielsen

  • R hjortshoj 3xn office web 97

    3XN's offices in Copenhagen

  • Qqt youngst podium tower

    3XN’s proposed skyscraper at Bridge Street - the Quay Quarter Tower close to the Sydney Opera House in Australia

  • View 01 updated solid panel

    Lighthouse, Aarhus, Denmark

  • Olympic house staircase © 2019 international olympic committee (ioc) mørk, adam all rights reserved

    Olympic house, Lausanne - staircase

    Source: © 2019 international olympic committee (ioc) Adam Mørk

  • 2 Comments

Danish big-hitter 3XN has won a top-secret design competition to replace two 1980s buildings by Peter Foggo within the City of London’s Broadgate office campus

The Copenhagen-headquartered firm, whose last major involvement in a UK project was on the controversial Museum of Liverpool a decade ago, has been appointed by British Land to build an all-new skyscraper scheme at 2 and 3 Finsbury Avenue Square. 

The appointment spells the end for an earlier 32-storey office skyscraper, designed by Arup Associates (pictured), which was given the green light three years ago. It is understood the latest scheme must fit within the massing and height of the already-consented 61,867m² proposal. 

3XN’s founder and creative director Kim Herforth Nielsen said: ’Finally, after trying for so many years, we have had some success in the UK. It is very exciting for us to be working in London. Despite Brexit, London is a very open city to the rest of the world and you can do things that you can’t in many other places. It is Europe’s only real metropolis.’

Kim Herforth Nielsen

Kim Herforth Nielsen

3XN’s founder and creative director Kim Herforth Nielsen

Describing the project’s concept, he added: ’The scheme has been designed to enable new ways of working. The tower isn’t just an extruded floor plate. There are green spaces throughout – it is more like a vertical low-rise.

The Broadgate tower will not be 3XN’s first skyscraper. The international practice saw off the likes of Morphosis to win the Quay Quarter Tower close to the Sydney Opera House in Australia five years ago. It is also working on a skyscraper at the heart of Toronto’s Church and Wellesley district.

Both of Foggo’s existing Broadgate buildings, which currently house, among other tenants, architect BIG’s London studio, were granted immunity from listing by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in November 2016 (see AJ 11.11.16).

A future timescale for the scheme is not yet known.

Arup Associates' changing plans for 2 to 3 Finsbury Avenue at Broadgate gif

 

Tags

View comments (2)
  • 2 Comments

You might also like...

Readers' comments (2)

  • Chris Dunn29 August, 2019 10:44 am

    Is this news? Didn't this story come out 6 months ago

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • Nathan Eddy29 August, 2019 1:58 pm

    Europe's only real metropolis? WTF does that even mean? Paris? Berlin? Looks like someone was told to lick some London arse in his acceptance speech...

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs