‘Cut red tape to save the high street,’ architects tell government

Architects have joined a call for government to make it easier to switch between commercial use classes to help high streets in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

Last week (30 April) the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) published a report arguing that structural challenges to high streets, such as e-commerce and remote working, have been ‘exacerbated’ by Covid-19.

RICS said planning rules around use change had been created in a more ‘static’ time and should be eased, adding: ‘The seismic nature of what is currently taking place in the commercial property sector should not be underestimated.’

Gort Scott co-founder Fiona Scott, who published a report on ‘adaptive strategies’ for town centres with her practice in January, said she strongly supports the proposal.

‘The idea of more flexibility and moving more easily between use classes, as well as mixing use classes and incorporating multiple uses within the same property [will be crucial],’ she said.

‘Increasingly we are seeing the nesting of uses, where a property operates in one way at certain times but switches to a different use at different times of week or evening: workspace and bar, or café and yoga studio, for examples.’

Scott and RICS both said they did not believe commercial-to-residential use changes should be included under any relaxation of planning rules.

Phil Waddy, chair of RIBA’s planning group, said he agreed that government ‘needs to cut red tape and encourage flexibility’ but said some quality control still needed to be in place.

‘Irrespective of planning policy, the market determines what will and will not be economically viable and the impact of the pandemic is clearly going to shake up the retail and business sectors,’ he said.

‘Quality thresholds must, however, be maintained and this could be achieved by allowing immediate temporary changes of use for a period of, say, one or two years, with permanent consent applied for at a later stage.

‘In this way, planning control can be exercised, should the particular change create material problems.’

A spokesperson for the government said it would amend the shops use class to allow retail units to diversify in line with future retail trends and keep other use classes under review.

The spokesperson also said government had introduced ‘a comprehensive package to support [high streets]’, including ‘scrapping business rates for the financial year, cash grants, government-backed loans, VAT deferral, paying 80 per cent of staff wages and safeguarding businesses from aggressive debt collection.’