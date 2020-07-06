Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture has been given permission to redevelop a West Sussex park into a ‘science and discovery hub’ for the local authority, Adur and Worthing Councils

Brooklands Park sits between the coastal towns of Worthing and Lancing and contains attractions such as a paddling pool, model train line and miniature golf course, which were added in the 1960s and 1970s.

But Curl la Tourelle Head is set to implement its masterplan overhauling the park and its dated attractions, introducing a café and visitor centre with an educational focus on maths, technology, engineering and science.

The park will also be given new viewing platforms, improved pathways and play zones, as well as new landscaping with ‘sensory’ gardens.

Work is scheduled to start at the park in November.

Wayne Head, director at Curl la Tourelle Head, said: ‘Our parks and open spaces provide a great host of community services that benefit all of us, and the best modern town planning certainly took this into consideration – think Bourneville and Letchworth.

‘While we’re now slowly emerging from the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, our team is particularly interested in the health and wellbeing of our communities, and how we as individuals are going to adapt to new ways of going about our daily lives.

‘Whatever the new normal is going to be, we hope to see more green spaces like Brooklands Park, along with small community buildings and learning provision, play a part in encouraging outdoor learning and taking our everyday activity beyond the four walls.’

The practice has also completed the first trial of its pop-up classroom concept – using otherwise-dormant resources such as festival marquees to aid social distancing in schools – at Manorfield Primary School in Poplar, east London.

Curl la Tourelle Head is currently installing its next trial at Fortismere School in Muswell Hill, north London, and aims to adapt the concept for summer schools and extended use during colder months.