NEW SERIES

Sketchbook: Studioshaw

30 April, 2020 By Mark Shaw

Day 1

Day 1: Our design process has always been collaborative. Studioshaw is now working apart physically, but still designing together. Every day we are doing 2 minutes of drawing and virtually passing it onto our fellow colleagues. What do you think this building could be?

  • Day 1

    Day 1: Our design process has always been collaborative. Studioshaw is now working apart physically, but still designing together. Every day we are doing 2 minutes of drawing and virtually passing it onto our fellow colleagues. What do you think this building could be?

  • Day 2 edit

    Day 2: We’re continuing to design together whilst working apart. What is today’s hybrid building?

  • Day 3

    Day 3: What would happen if we never went back to the office?

  • Day 4

    Day 4: Panic buying and empty supermarket shelves. Today we've been thinking about food production and how our current situation may affect this.

  • Day 5

    Day 5: What would the building industry look like post CV-19? Would there be more pre-fabrication and will we finally see manufacture for building?

  • Day 6

    Day 6: We miss the pub! Here we've designed our dream one.

  • Day 7

    Day 7: Are we interacting with our neighbours more?

  • Day 8

    Day 8: It has been amazing to see how adaptable, flexible and innovative people have been with their buildings.

  • Day 9

    Day 9: We are spending more time at home than ever before. We are experiencing how the light changes throughout the day, hearing new noises, noticing the annoying parts of our homes that do not work and the unexpected moments of delight that we were previously unaware of.

  • Collab ss fm wr

    Picture consequences collab between Studioshaw, White Red Architects and Feix & Merlin

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings

More from: Sketchbook: Alan Dunlop

Like all architectural practices, we have been working from home for the past few weeks. As we all continue to adjust our working methods in this fast-changing world, we felt it was vital to hold on to the core principles of our practice. To this end, we started playing ‘picture consequences’.

Img 3700

This involved one of us starting a drawing (say, the ground floor of an imaginary building) and then emailing it to a colleague, who would add to it before sending it on again.

It started simply as a fun way to stay connected. The drawings were whimsical and we enjoyed the process. But, as the days went on and the Covid crisis developed, we began to use these drawings as a way of speculating and observing the world around us. 

More recently we have started collaborating on drawings with other practices, the first being created by ourselves, White Red Architects and Feix&Merlin.

Img 5785 edit

They are quick responses to a relevant subject matter and are not overthought. We hope others have enjoyed the daily posts and we now want to open up the idea and continue collaborating with other practices.

Studioshaw is based in Shoreditch and is run by Mark Shaw

