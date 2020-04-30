Sketchbook: Studioshaw

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings

Like all architectural practices, we have been working from home for the past few weeks. As we all continue to adjust our working methods in this fast-changing world, we felt it was vital to hold on to the core principles of our practice. To this end, we started playing ‘picture consequences’.

This involved one of us starting a drawing (say, the ground floor of an imaginary building) and then emailing it to a colleague, who would add to it before sending it on again.

It started simply as a fun way to stay connected. The drawings were whimsical and we enjoyed the process. But, as the days went on and the Covid crisis developed, we began to use these drawings as a way of speculating and observing the world around us.

More recently we have started collaborating on drawings with other practices, the first being created by ourselves, White Red Architects and Feix&Merlin.

They are quick responses to a relevant subject matter and are not overthought. We hope others have enjoyed the daily posts and we now want to open up the idea and continue collaborating with other practices.

Studioshaw is based in Shoreditch and is run by Mark Shaw