Sketchbook: Sherin Aminossehe

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by architect and Ministry of Defence director of infrastructure Sherin Aminossehe

I draw more now than when I was working in architectural practice. Maybe that’s because a former boss told me that I couldn’t draw. But, whatever the reason, the pleasure and relaxation I get from drawing has increased since it’s not part of the day job.

Before the lockdown I always used to carry a sketchbook with me everywhere. It has travelled with me to the Cabinet Office, to No10 and now to the Ministry of Defence.

Sherin Aminossehe at home

Working from home from 19 March, I started posting a drawing a day on Twitter. Then a friend, Patricia Brown, suggested that I should draw places that are denied to us due to the coronavirus outbreak. I have just posted the 35th drawing in the series.

I take requests and do them on a first come, first served basis. It’s a pleasure and a privilege being able to draw these special places for those who can’t currently see them.

My pen has travelled around the world, starting in Morocco and then to Greece, Dublin, Madrid, France and the USA. Closer to home, it has drawn places such as London’s Royal Court Theatre, Aldeburgh, bookshop interiors and East Street Market in Walworth, the last sketch of which is due to be given out with food parcels to local residents there.

As long as we’re in lockdown, and it gives people pleasure, I plan to carry on drawing, one place at a time.