Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

NEW SERIES

Sketchbook: John Puttick

21 May, 2020 By John Puttick

200420 john puttick sketch 01

1/6

Hide caption

  • 200420 john puttick sketch 01
  • 200420 john puttick sketch 02
  • 200420 john puttick sketch 03
  • 200420 john puttick sketch 04
  • 200420 john puttick sketch 05
  • 200420 john puttick sketch 06
  • Comment

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by John Puttick

The idea for my lockdown drawings was sparked by some prints that graphic designer Otl Aicher did for the German town of Isny. They are black and white and reduce images from the town to strong graphic compositions. I saw them at an exhibition held by design consultancy dn&co about two years ago and they have been on my mind since then.

Like many people in London, we live in part of a terraced house. We only moved here in December and the houses along our street have sharp, triangular roofs at the front. They look very graphic to me, which made me think again about the Aicher drawings. Once you start thinking that way, all views look like little compositions.

200420 john puttick working from home

200420 john puttick working from home

I’ve also been reading David Hockney’s A History of Pictures during the lockdown. He talks about painters using grids to compose their work, so I wanted to see if the window frames could act in that way. I’m not a big fan of sketchbooks – I find the spine gets in the way – so these were done on A4 paper taped to a board.

This isn’t my normal mode of drawing. I do sketches around the site when we start a project and then perspectives of the design as it develops. We mostly use these just within the office but I’ve posted some on Instagram recently. 

When I started our practice I worked from our spare bedroom for about a year. My daughter was two at the time and was always playing around in the background. She’s seven now and a nice thing about this lockdown has been having her around again.

Share your working-from-home sketches with us on Instagram 
Tag @architectsjournal and use #sketchbook

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

  • View from home

    Sketchbook: Sherin Aminossehe

    27 April 2020Sherin Aminossehe

    How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by   architect and Ministry of Defence director of infrastructure   Sherin Aminossehe

  • 28th march snip 2

    Sketchbook: Alan Dunlop

    9 April 2020Alan Dunlop

    How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings

  • Index laptop sketch anna shapiro crop

    Sketchbook: Anna Shapiro

    7 May 2020Anna Shapiro

    How are you filling your time during the lockdown? The AJ’s Sketchbook series is an ongoing showcase of architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by Anna Shapiro, an associate partner at Sheppard Robson

  • 200409 dalston architecture collective collage high crop

    Coronavirus: How are small practices coping with lockdown?

    15 April 2020Kate Youde

    As architects adopt new ways of working through the lockdown, Kate Youde looks at how small practices are managing to keep designing and delivering their projects

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more