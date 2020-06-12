Sketchbook: Joe Morris

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ’s Sketchbook series is a showcase of housebound architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by founding director of Morris + Co, Joe Morris

Before lockdown, me and Elly Ward bought a dilapidated commercial property on Hackney Road, with a view to converting the lower levels into a space dedicated to exploring the circular economy, with living accommodation above.

The front of the house facing the street will be run as a plant-based zero-waste café, called SITE, while to the rear an enclosed yard is being converted into a productive garden to grow and compost produce which the café will prepare, bake and pickle. Below this, at basement level, will be a new lab dedicated to materials research, with an accessible archive serving as a public gallery with changing content.

Joe morris sketching ‘site’ Joe Morris sketching ‘SITE’

SITE acts as a lens to help reflect personally and professionally in the wake of both the climate and species crisis as well as the global pandemic. Since the imposed lockdown, we have been cohabiting to a large degree with our amazing crew of carpenters and, of course, the associated debris and rubble. It has been an immersive experience, and I guess we view this as part of a rite of passage between what we held as values before we went vegan in 2018 as well as our pre-Covid selves, and how we are aiming to change everything as we emerge from the dust. Our ambition is to empower, through knowledge, the means to tread more lightly on the planet we all share, and in so doing, provide a resource for others considering the same radical step-change in their lives.