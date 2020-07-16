Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

NEW SERIES

Sketchbook: Gathering Plans

16 July, 2020 By Tim Rodber and Dominic Walker

1. monastery on mount athos

Monastery on Mount Athos

1/14

Hide caption

  • 1. monastery on mount athos

    Monastery on Mount Athos

  • 2. painted panels by le corbusier

    Painted panels by Le Corbusier

  • 3. assembly building, chandigarh, le corbusier

    Assembly Building, Chandigarh, Le Corbusier

  • cow horns and cooling towers le corbusier in chandigarh

    Cow Horns and Cooling Towers, Le Corbusier in Chandigarh

  • 5. louis kahn and the temple of horus, edfu

    Louis Kahn and the Temple of Horus, Edfu

  • 6. castelvecchio staircase, carlo scarpa

    Castelvecchio Staircase, Carlo Scarpa

  • 7. church of st. george, lalibela, ethiopia

    Church of St. George, Lalibela, Ethiopia

  • 8. bramante's st. peters, rome

    Bramante's St. Peters, Rome

  • 9. column from the arch of septimus severus, rome

    Column from The Arch of Septimus Severus, Rome

  • national assembly building louis kahn in bangladesh

    National Assembly Building, Louis Kahn in Bangladesh

  • 11. stilted lake dwellings, bodensee, germany

    Stilted Lake Dwellings, Bodensee, Germany

  • The theatre of epidaurus, sanctuary of asklepios

    The Theatre of Epidaurus, Sanctuary of Asklepios

  • 13. mies' crucifix column

    Mies' Crucifix Column

  • 14. pantheon, rome

    Pantheon, Rome

  • Comment

Today’s drawings are by Part 2 architectural assistants students Tim Rodber and Dominic Walker, who together are revisiting some famous plans in their sketchbooks

We have been friends since studying for our Part 1 at The University of Sheffield. Over the years our architectural sensibilities have remained closely aligned and we have often enjoyed working on competitions together in our spare time. We both graduated from our masters degrees last summer and are working as Part 2 architectural assistants at Witherford Watson Mann and AOC Architecture respectively.

The onset of lockdown brought the perfect opportunity to embark on a drawn dialogue on Instagram, a back and forth discussion meandering around a series of plans, teasing out elements of interest and joy. At the time of writing we have made our way through 80 and have found it so enjoyable that we intend to keep going indefinitely (or at the very least, until we embark on our Part 3).

Aj sketchbook studio photo

We have always thought that plans are under-appreciated in the world of education and practice, which seem to rely too much on three-dimensional representation. Whilst acknowledging the need to sell an idea and the importance of three-dimensional images in the development of the spatial experience of a project, this move away from an intelligent, well-resolved, and beautiful plan always seems like a missed opportunity. This is not to say that we favour an abstracted, intellectualised composition as such, rather, the plan is the perfect way to explore a project’s humanity.

The act of redrawing and analysing plans in this way has allowed us to travel the world from our bedrooms, and keeping the journey thematically loose – essentially, we each respond to the previous day’s post – we have been able to make unexpected connections and build up a library of knowledge we can draw upon in the future. Simultaneously, it has been a privilege to connect and engage with people across cyberspace whilst the world has been locked down, and we hope the experience has been a mutually rewarding one for those who have engaged with the account thus far.

Dominic Walker is currently working at Witherford Watson Mann and Tim Rodber at AOC Architecture

Share your working-from-home sketches with us on Instagram 
Tag @architectsjournal and use #sketchbook

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more