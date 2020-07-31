Sketchbook: Daniel Barrett

The AJ’s Sketchbook series is a showcase of architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by Daniel Barrett, a Newcastle University graduate who has recently completed his Part 2 at the London School of Architecture

Having recently graduated from the London School of Architecture, where sketching was almost part of the daily ritual, I now sketch for purely therapeutic purposes, as a medium in which to meditate and relax.

During the lockdown I found myself drawn to the windows of my home, where I set up spaces to work or practise guitar. When I needed to think or deliberate over a design decision or just daydream, I noticed I reflectively gazed out of the windows.

The details have become exceedingly familiar to me and, as these spaces have been so important throughout the lockdown, I thought I would make detailed views as an homage. Typically, the scene that the window is framing would be given the most attention, but I decided to flip this, and make the frame itself the focus.

The simplicity of the form meant the detail was important to capture. Additionally, I enjoy doodling simple portraits using lines of varying thickness to imply form and shade.