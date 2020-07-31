Sketchbook: Daniel Barrett

The AJ’s Sketchbook series is a showcase of architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by Daniel Barrett, a Newcastle University graduate who has recently completed his Part 2 at the London School of Architecture
Having recently graduated from the London School of Architecture, where sketching was almost part of the daily ritual, I now sketch for purely therapeutic purposes, as a medium in which to meditate and relax.
During the lockdown I found myself drawn to the windows of my home, where I set up spaces to work or practise guitar. When I needed to think or deliberate over a design decision or just daydream, I noticed I reflectively gazed out of the windows.
The details have become exceedingly familiar to me and, as these spaces have been so important throughout the lockdown, I thought I would make detailed views as an homage. Typically, the scene that the window is framing would be given the most attention, but I decided to flip this, and make the frame itself the focus.
The simplicity of the form meant the detail was important to capture. Additionally, I enjoy doodling simple portraits using lines of varying thickness to imply form and shade.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Alan Dunlop31 July, 2020 7:57 am
Ha! at last, a young graduate that can draw and beautifully too. What a delight to see a carefully rendered section, particularly....... all of which missing from the computer generated, one after the other, pages in the student issue.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment