Sketchbook: Chris Wilkinson

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings and artwork. Today’s entry is from WilkinsonEyre founding director Chris Wilkinson

During the lockdown, I have been spending most of my days in Zoom and Teams meetings sitting in a small study facing north, so I can’t wait to spend any free time in our dining room which faces south onto the garden. It is a new space I designed in 1996 with full height frameless glazing and a rooflight inspired by the artist James Turrell, which provides plenty of daylight. It is here that I paint and enjoy the freedom it gives me.

I started painting back in 1992 when my wife Diana began a Fine Art degree at Camberwell School of Art and I have never looked back. I love the way it frees the mind from everyday problems and allows ideas to emerge for the projects I am working on. Of course the most difficult decision is how and where to start on a blank canvas but once you make a mark it seems to get easier. I am currently working with geometric forms and bright colours, which gives plenty of scope for creativity.

The great advantage with acrylic paint is you can always paint over it if you don’t like the way it is going. Unlike architecture, mistakes often lead to new and exciting ideas, so you are encouraged to take risks and experiment. For me the whole process is greatly improved with music so I enjoy painting to the evocative sounds of Pink Floyd or sometimes Mozart operas.