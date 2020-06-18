Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

NEW SERIES

Sketchbook: Catherine Hennessy

18 June, 2020 By Catherine Hennessy

077 (819x1024)

1/36

Hide caption

  • 077 (819x1024)
  • 704 (1024x1024)
  • 141 (1024x741)
  • 231 (1024x778)
  • 005 (376x1024)
  • 128 (1024x737)
  • 195 (1024x719)
  • 132 (1024x729)
  • 735 (1024x454)
  • 667 (1024x809)
  • 661 (819x1024)
  • 045 (1024x603)
  • 116 (819x1024)
  • Garden (1024x760)
  • 2020 05 19 001 002 (1024x766)
  • 2020 05 19 001 004 (1024x749)
  • 147 (1024x726)
  • 184 (1024x505)
  • 2020 05 20 002 018 (1024x1024)
  • 204 (1024x536)
  • 252 (1024x1024)
  • 251 (1024x1024)
  • 180
  • 054 (1024x1024)
  • Img 1318 copy
  • 227 (961x1024)
  • 225 (1024x1007)
  • 081 (948x1024)
  • Img 1317 copy
  • 145 (968x1024)
  • 174 (1024x759)
  • 065 (1024x1024)
  • 191 (762x1024)
  • 104 (744x1024)
  • 106 (743x1024)
  • 050 (1024x1024)
  • Comment

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ’s Sketchbook series is a showcase of housebound architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by ACME’s Catherine Hennessy

Lockdown coincided with my change in role at ACME, from associate director to consultant. I now have a bit more time to do other things that I love.

I’ve always loved to draw but through my career as an architect I began to draw less and manage more, so I started to draw more when not at work. When I’m drawing, it’s like meditation – time passes, I think of nothing else and I’m totally absorbed.

I’m amazed when young designers can think straight onto a computer – I have to have a felt tip pen in my hand to think and explain things.

This lockdown period has meant that I have been drawing much more regularly and for longer than I have for many years. We’ve quite a big garden and I’ve been drawing and painting outside nearly every day using inks, watercolours, wax crayons, charcoal, felt tip pens, acrylic – anything that I have at home.

Since 1997 I’ve kept a drawn journal – not so much a diary as a series of observations, events and thoughts. If nothing else, and when I have little time, I’ll draw in my journal so now I can look back over 23 years of life. Right now it fuels my instagram posts and reveals what I’m really thinking, doing and dreaming during lockdown.

Share your working-from-home sketches with us on Instagram 
Tag @architectsjournal and use #sketchbook

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

  • Index ajsa 2020

    AJ Specification Awards 2020 winners revealed

    26 March 2020

    The AJ is delighted to announce the winners in the seven categories of the AJ Specification Awards 2020

  • 200409 dalston architecture collective collage high crop

    Coronavirus: How are small practices coping with lockdown?

    15 April 2020Kate Youde

    As architects adopt new ways of working through the lockdown, Kate Youde looks at how small practices are managing to keep designing and delivering their projects

  • Photo 1

    Sketchbook: Adam Clark

    4 June 2020Adam Clark

    How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by founding director of Halliday Clark Architects,  Adam Clark

  • 200420 john puttick working from home

    Sketchbook: John Puttick

    21 May 2020John Puttick

    How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by  John Puttick

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more