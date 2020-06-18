Sketchbook: Catherine Hennessy

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ’s Sketchbook series is a showcase of housebound architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by ACME’s Catherine Hennessy
Lockdown coincided with my change in role at ACME, from associate director to consultant. I now have a bit more time to do other things that I love.
I’ve always loved to draw but through my career as an architect I began to draw less and manage more, so I started to draw more when not at work. When I’m drawing, it’s like meditation – time passes, I think of nothing else and I’m totally absorbed.
I’m amazed when young designers can think straight onto a computer – I have to have a felt tip pen in my hand to think and explain things.
This lockdown period has meant that I have been drawing much more regularly and for longer than I have for many years. We’ve quite a big garden and I’ve been drawing and painting outside nearly every day using inks, watercolours, wax crayons, charcoal, felt tip pens, acrylic – anything that I have at home.
Since 1997 I’ve kept a drawn journal – not so much a diary as a series of observations, events and thoughts. If nothing else, and when I have little time, I’ll draw in my journal so now I can look back over 23 years of life. Right now it fuels my instagram posts and reveals what I’m really thinking, doing and dreaming during lockdown.
