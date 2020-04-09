Sketchbook: Alan Dunlop

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings

Architects should draw; it’s our primary means of communicating. I’ve sketched my studio and my home, because that’s where I’m isolating, with my family. I look for compositions around the house – books on a table, furniture, logs, bags on chairs, that kind of thing – without setting anything up.

Away from my practice, I work on life drawings in a nearby art class but that has now stopped and my daughters won’t sit for me – I don’t blame them, frankly – so by sketching stuff around the house and studio I don’t have to hassle them.

I do three a day, 15-20 minutes each, working fast, and will continue to do so until the isolation ends and will do maybe 250 sketches. I don’t use an eraser, so I have to discipline myself to look. Once a line is down, it’s down, and that really concentrates the mind.

At the moment the sketches are of things in the interior, because, although the sun is shining, it’s still bloody cold outside. When it warms up in the next few days I’ll wander around the garden to see what I can find worth sketching.

There is no practice work being done at present at home – sites are closed in Scotland. My New York-based banking client particularly is having a tough time, much tougher than me.

Universities are shut down but I’m communicating with students and contacts in the US and UK by email and Skype.

Alan Dunlop is the founding director of Perthshire-based Alan Dunlop Architect