Sketchbook: Adam Clark

How are you filling your time in the lockdown? The AJ has launched Sketchbook, a showcase for architects’ sketches and concept drawings. Today’s sketches are by founding director of Halliday Clark Architects, Adam Clark

I’ve always sketched. As I can only draw manually, I have no option!

Most of my project work is done on my drawing board which I have set up at home during the lockdown.

Thankfully the practice is very busy, although working in isolation is starting to wear a bit thin now. As a distraction, I have started doing ‘lunchtime sketches’ to break the pattern of project work. I have sent these around to all my work colleagues to encourage them to keep sketching as a break from CAD for a while.

Photo 1

Being a ‘pencil squeezer’ I have managed to carry on with my sketches for clients, contractors and colleagues remotely, scanning them on my dodgy home printer or taking a photograph.

I’ve always been a keen water colourist, although I always seem to be too busy at the office to get around to doing any before the lockdown. The last few weeks have given us all time to reflect and to a certain extent press the reset button to re-establish what is important to us. In addition to family, friends and our practice, I’ve rediscovered my interest in writing and painting.

Perhaps I should get my paints out more!

Adam Clark is a co-founder of Ilkley-based Halliday Clark

