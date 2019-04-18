Sculpture in the City goes virtual with Google collaboration

Sculpture in the City, the City of London’s annual public art programme set among architectural landmarks, has announced a partnership with Google Arts & Culture. Users can virtually tour the artworks in the eighth edition of Sculpture and the City. They have been documented in situ with 360-degree panoramas and are now available via Google’s Museum View technology, along with physical and contextual information. Click here to see it for yourself.

The 18 artworks which make up the current edition of Sculpture in the City remain on view until the end of April 2019 – so if you want to see them with your own eyes, there’s not long left. The architectural highlight of the class of 2018 is Do Ho Suh’s Bridging Home. The ambitious installation on the footbridge over Wormwood Street is part of a series the artist has been conceptualising for more than a decade. Bridging Home is a to-scale replica of his childhood home – a traditional Korean house, adorned with a bamboo garden, but here transplanted to the glass and steel of the City of London and landed at an angle on the bridge like Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz. The work is the artist’s response to the migrant history of the borough and his reflections on the impact of migration on individual stories.

Following the dismantling of the sculptures at the end of the show, they will live on digitally for users to experience and navigate through the Google Arts & Culture platform. Sculpture in the City is also available as a VR experience for schools, providing interactive lesson content and allowing students to experience these artworks virtually from their classroom.

The City of London Corporation, which is one of Sculpture in the City’s key funders, invests more than £100 million every year and the programme has exhibited several architecture sculptural endeavours – from a pavilion by Dan Graham to street furniture by Sarah Lucas. The programme always features a mix of emerging and internationally renowned artists and the 2019 edition will be announced in early May and later unveiled on the street, and online – depending on your preference – later in the year.