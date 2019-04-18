Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Sculpture in the City goes virtual with Google collaboration

18 April, 2019 By Rupert Bickersteth

Img 8676

1/5

Hide caption

  • Img 8676
  • Img 8705
  • Img 8673
  • Img 8681
  • Img 8680
  • Comment

In anticipation of the 2019 programme of installations across the Square Mile, Sculpture in the City has launched on Google Arts & Culture

Sculpture in the City, the City of London’s annual public art programme set among architectural landmarks, has announced a partnership with Google Arts & Culture. Users can virtually tour the artworks in the eighth edition of Sculpture and the City. They have been documented in situ with 360-degree panoramas and are now available via Google’s Museum View technology, along with physical and contextual information. Click here to see it for yourself.

The 18 artworks which make up the current edition of Sculpture in the City remain on view until the end of April 2019 – so if you want to see them with your own eyes, there’s not long left. The architectural highlight of the class of 2018 is Do Ho Suh’s Bridging Home. The ambitious installation on the footbridge over Wormwood Street is part of a series the artist has been conceptualising for more than a decade. Bridging Home is a to-scale replica of his childhood home – a traditional Korean house, adorned with a bamboo garden, but here transplanted to the glass and steel of the City of London and landed at an angle on the bridge like Dorothy’s house in The Wizard of Oz. The work is the artist’s response to the migrant history of the borough and his reflections on the impact of migration on individual stories. 

Following the dismantling of the sculptures at the end of the show, they will live on digitally for users to experience and navigate through the Google Arts & Culture platform. Sculpture in the City is also available as a VR experience for schools, providing interactive lesson content and allowing students to experience these artworks virtually from their classroom.

The City of London Corporation, which is one of Sculpture in the City’s key funders, invests more than £100 million every year and the programme has exhibited several architecture sculptural endeavours – from a pavilion by Dan Graham to street furniture by Sarah Lucas. The programme always features a mix of emerging and internationally renowned artists and the 2019 edition will be announced in early May and later unveiled on the street, and online – depending on your preference – later in the year. 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs