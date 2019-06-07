Royal Academy Summer Exhibition taps into eco zeitgeist

The theme of sustainability was perhaps all but inevitable for the Architecture Room at this year’s Royal Academy Summer exhibition this year, which has been curated with quiet panache by Foster’s Spencer de Grey, although not quite the all-out pizzazz of Piers Gough’s version last year. The quietness is partly due to the Architecture Room having returned to the relative backwater of the Large Weston Room from having been centre stage in the run of the rest of the galleries last year, a position that created nice conversations between the architectural exhibits and the surrounding art.

Whereas last year’s dense massing of models on plinths formed a busy crossroads, the display this year is less packed, centred around a space in which two silver birch trees rather obviously flag up the sustainability theme as you enter. Described, rather optimistically, as ‘a grove’, they are intended for practical rather than just aesthetic effect: ‘actively absorbing harmful CO 2 emissions’. It would be interesting to see the stats at the end of the show to evidence this.

Show Fullscreen Summer 46 Source: Royal Academy of Arts / David Parry





The choice of projects ‘celebrates sustainability in its widest sense’ in what the introductory blurb describes as a ‘holistic’ approach – although ‘broad-brush’ might be closer to the mark, with the filter quite a loose one. A large highly coloured model of this year’s Dulwich Pavilion by Pricegore and the artist Yinka Ilore vividly catches the eye in the otherwise generally tasteful sea of green and brown models, but its sustainability message is unclear. Equally a large model of David Chipperfield’s AmorePacific HQ, its façades represented in touchy feely timber, has its inclusion weakly justified for having ‘a central courtyard bringing natural ventilation and daylight’. Clearly wellness and social sustainability are all part of the curatorial mix here too.

Show Fullscreen 619 Source: 6a architects 6a architects: Charlotte Rampling, A Fox, and a Plate, No.7, Latimer Road, London

Several of the projects celebrate operational sustainability in an old-school bells-and-whistles way – epitomised by the photovoltaic-covered high-tech formations of Grimshaw’s Terra World Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion E-Tree; but it is lean, green passive projects and objects that predominate – focused more on reduced embodied carbon load, material use and sourcing. These range from straightforward model presentations, such as Feilden Clegg Bradley Studio’s carbon-positive Croft Gardens housing scheme in Cambridge and Eleanor Derbyshire’s passive winery, to more visceral and materially rich objects such as the piece of ‘Hooverbag Terrazzo’ by Farid Karim – flooring created from construction waste – and the sedum-covered piece of Elizabeth Gilligan’s bio-receptive concrete.

The latter is one of the few appearances of a material that has become more bête-on noir than béton brut over the last year in terms of carbon footprint. Even the huge concrete silos of Heatherwick Studio’s Zeitz MOCAA –included because ‘reuse is the most sustainable thing’ – have metamorphosed into thick tubes of recycled cardboard in a striking maquette here.

Show Fullscreen 577 (updated) Source: Peter Barber Architects Peter Barber Architects: Village VK 4A

Ethics doesn’t altogether trump aesthetics in the show, though, with the inclusion of more art-piece type works, such as 6a’s rather Jeff-Wall-staged looking photo of Charlotte Rampling, a Fox, and a Plate, taken in the studio iy designed for Juergen Teller. Another vivid photography piece is Steven Chilton Architects’ Mrs Xin, who is photographed in vivid scarlet in front of the practice’s theatre in Wuxi, China – its eco message apparently coming from the building’s columns being inspired by a bamboo forest.

But the show’s highlights are those exhibits that combine material, project and representation in one narrative – combining message with craft and poetics. Standing out among these are Peter Barber’s pottery model of a zero-energy estuary island village, fired from dredged river-clay, and a drawing by Threefold Architects of its Foundry Farm scheme, logging the harvesting and use of timber from ancient woodland.

Show Fullscreen 669 Source: Threefold Architects Threefold Architects: From Forest to Façade, A Woodlands Survey

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2019 runs from 10 June until 12 August at the Royal Academy of Arts, London royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/summer-exhibition-2019