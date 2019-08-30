Unsupported browser

Pavilion design at EXPO 2020 Dubai

30 August, 2019 By Rupert Bickersteth

The Morocco pavilion, designed by OUALALOU + CHOI for the Opportunity district

    The Morocco pavilion, designed by OUALALOU + CHOI for the Opportunity district

    The UK Pavilion, also in the Opportunity district, has been designed by Es Devlin Studio on the theme 'Innovating for a Shared Future'

    The Austrian pavilion designed by querkraft architekten for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Every Good Idea Begins with the Right Question'

    The Azerbaijan pavilion designed by Simmetrico for the Sustainability district on the theme of 'Seeds for the Future'

    The Belarus pavilion designed by NÜSSLI Adunic AG for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Forest of Future Technology'

    The Belgian pavilion designed by Assar Architects and Vincent Callebaut Architectures for the Mobility district on the theme 'Smart and Green Belgium 2050'

    Three practices have collaborated on the Brazilian pavilion; JPG.ARQ, MMBB and Ben-Avid – for the Sustainability district, appropriately on the theme 'Together for Diversity'

    The Construction Engineering Design Group Corporation Limited will produce the Chinese pavilion for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - Innovation and Opportunity'

    Formosa AA have designed a 'Czech Spring' themed pavilion for the Sustainability district

    JKMM have designed the Finnish pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Sharing Innovative Competences'

    Atelier du Prado Architectes and Celnikier & Grabli have designed the French pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Light, Lights'

    LAVA: Laboratory For Visionary Architecture, with multiple partners, have designed the German pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Campus Germany'

    The Italian pavilion has been design by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto, F & M Engineering for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Beauty Connects People'

    Yuko Nagayama and NTT Facilities have designed the Japanese pavilion on the theme 'Join. Sync. Act.' for the Opportunity district

    Mooyuki Architects have designed the pavilion for the Republic of Korea on the theme of 'Smart Korea, Moving the World to You', which will be situated in the Mobility district

    Metaform have designed the Luxembourg pavilion on the theme 'Resourceful Luxembourg' for the Opportunity district

    AODA and OOS have designed the Monaco pavilion on the theme 'Monaco 360° – a World of Opportunities' for the – you guessed it – Opportunity district

    Matija Vukovic has themed their design for the Montenegro pavilion in the Sustainability district on 'Montenegro - Blessed by Nature'

    V8 architects have designed the Netherlands pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Uniting Water, Energy and Food'

    Jasmax have designed the New Zealand pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Care for People and Place'

    Rintala Eggertsson Architects, Expomobilia and FiveCurrents have designed the Norwegian pavilion for the opportunity district on the theme 'Norway as a world-leading ocean nation'

    Adi Architecture have designed the Omani pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Oman – Opportunities over Time'

    Budji + Royal Architecture + Design have designed the Philippines pavilion for the Sustainability district on the theme 'Bangkóta: Philippine Coral Reef'

    WXCA have designed the Polish pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Creativity Inspired by Nature'

    The Russian pavilion has been designed by Tchoban SPEECH and Simpateka Entertainment Group for the Mobility District

    The Saudi Arabia pavilion, designed by Boris Micka Associates, for the Opportunity district is themed 'The sky is the limit'

    The Singapore pavilion, designed by WOHA, will be net-zero energy and on the theme 'Nature. Nurture. Future.'

    The Spanish pavilion has been designed by Amann-Canovas-Maruri for the Sustainability district on the theme 'People and Places'

    The Swedish pavilion has been designed by Alessandro Ripellino Arkitekter, Studio Adrien Gardère and Luigi Pardo Architetti on the theme 'Co-Creation for Innovation' for the Sustainability district

    As well as collaborating on the pavilion for Monaco, OOS have designed the Swiss pavilion for the Opportunity district on the theme 'Belles Vues'

    The Thai pavilion has been designed by Index Creative Village on the theme 'Mobility for the future' for, unsurprisingly, the Mobility district

    Tekmil have designed the Turkmenistan pavilion for the Mobility district on the theme 'Power of five'

    Host nation United Arab Emirates' pavilion has been designed by Santiago Calatrava 'in the shape of a falcon in flight'

    The Ukrainian pavilion will present inventions and the innovative spirit of Ukraine in the Opportunity district under the theme 'Smart Ukraine: Connecting Dots'

    The American pavilion will be themed 'What Moves You? The Spirit of Mobility' – involving over 90 partners, Curtis Fentress is responsible for the pavilion architecture

Thirty-four nations have now published designs for pavilions at the next world expo in Dubai in 2020, including the UK’s showcase, by celebrated stage designer Es Devlin. Rupert Bickersteth takes a brief look at the history of world expositions and previews the 2020 pavilions

The world of international fairs, exhibitions, expositions – and especially their history – is sometimes confusing. But they are events that have, since The Great Exhibition of 1851 in Joseph Paxton’s Crystal Palace in Hyde Park, inspired architectural innovation and left a lasting legacy on the built environment of the host cities. From Melbourne to Chicago, buildings constructed, often temporarily, for expos went on to remain and become pillars of the cultural capital of the city and often evolved into state or national institutions.

San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, for example, on the site of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, endures as a symbol of the city’s recovery following the devastation of the 1906 earthquake.

Barcelona, similarly, is a city who’s built environment has been tangibly shaped by world expos – first in 1888 and then in 1929, when improvement and refurbishment works were carried out throughout the city:  squares were landscaped; the Marina Bridge was built; the Plaça de Catalunya was urbanised; the Avinguda Diagonal was extended to the west and the Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes to the south-west.

Sustainabilty

Sustainabilty

One of three larger thematic pavilions planned for EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the Sustainability pavilion by Grimshaw Architects will sit alongside 34 national pavilions. The design draws inspiration from natural processes like photosynthesis. The form of the pavilion is in service to its function; capturing energy from sunlight and fresh water from humid air.

More recently the Palavela built for the Italia ’61 Expo by Rigotti has endured. In Brisbane, where World Expo 88 landed, only the Nepal Peace Pagoda remains but the show spurred a major urban renewal and re-development of the suburb of Kangaroo Point. Whole boroughs or simply run-down, former industrial, or failing districts in international cities have expos to thank for their regeneration.

Following the spectacular success of Brisbane, world fairs became big-money events. Countries started to exploit the opportunity to improve their national image and their pavilions quickly became a vehicle for ’nation branding’. At Expo 2000 in Hanover countries invested, on average, €12 million each in to their national pavilions. Sometimes these costs cause nations to think twice before signing up to expos – which now take place every five years but generally the benefits are thought to outweigh the costs.

The Department for International Trade leads the UK government’s presence at World Expos with cross-government support, claiming that ‘they offer the UK a significant opportunity to communicate directly with millions of people, strengthening British soft power and enhancing the UK’s reputation on a global stage – also offering more tangible benefits, such as giving the UK a platform to attract investment, grow trade, increase tourism and encourage people to study in the UK’.

In 2020 Dubai will host a show expected to be visited by 25 million people over its 12-month duration. The Middle East has only played host twice before, both times Specialised Expos (smaller in scope and investments than World Expos and generally shorter in duration; between three weeks and three months) and both in Israel.

The so-called Conquest of the Desert expo of 1953 was held at Binyanei Ha’uma, a convention centre in Jerusalem. It focused on the themes of reclamation and population of desert areas, and surely the organisers could not have conceived of developments in the region in the past 60 years. Whether or not it was the theme that drew them in, an astonishing 600,000 people attended in the 22 days it was open.

Opportunity

Opportunity

The Opportunity pavilion by Australian practice Cox Architecture is made from organic materials, including timber, 2,500 tonnes of stone and 111 km of woven rope – it replaces a previously mooted, much larger design by Danish practice BIG.

By the time we get to Buenos Aires in 2023 for the next Specialised Expo, and certainly by the subsequent World Expo in Osaka 2025, the impact on Dubai, the the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, will be able to be better assessed, along with the rewards reaped by the nations who exhibit pavilions (34 are currently officially signed-up), as well as the fortunes of the often emerging or relatively unknown architects who have designed them. Having said that, the UAE has commissioned a show-stealing pavilion by Santiago Calatrava to ensure the host nation shines brightly.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme – ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ – has itself spawned three huge flagship pavilions representing the theme’s tripartite ‘districts’: Mobility, Opportunity and Sustainability. Besides Calatrava, the Expo 2020 Dubai recruited other big names from the architecture firmament for the themed pavilions – Fosters, Grimshaw and BIG. The latter’s proposal has since been ditched and replaced with a design by Australian practice Cox Architecture.

The UK’s national pavilion, meanwhile, has been designed by Studio Es Devlin, which was chosen for the £1.7 million contract ahead of a shortlist including Tonkin Liu, Mangera Yvars Architects, Paul Cocksedge Studio, Steven Chilton Architects and BDP. Devlin is the first woman to win the high-profile commission since world expositions began. The AJ covered the design and shortlist more fully here.

Mobility

Mobility

Fosters + Partners, who opened a Dubai office in 2017 to cope with their burgeoning workload in the region, have designed the Mobility pavilion – arguably modelled on a fidget spinner.

 

