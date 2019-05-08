London Festival of Architecture announces ‘one of richest programmes yet’ for 2019

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) returns next month for its annual city-wide celebration, this year on the theme of ‘Boundaries’. Lois Innes picks her top tips

In its 15th year, the LFA shows no sign of flagging with a line-up of more than 400 events and ‘one of the richest programmes yet’, according to its organisers. With a stronger emphasis this year on public participation, LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘There’s something for everyone in this year’s programme.’

Aimed at supporting London’s architectural and design talent, the festival is delivered by architecture and design practices and practitioners, as well as artists, cultural institutions and members of the public and last year attracted a record 600,000 visitors.

While the events run across the city, many will take place in four dedicated hub areas: the City of London; London Bridge, the Royal Docks and in a ‘heart of London’ district covering St James’, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square.

London Festival of Architecture 2019 highlights

Studio Lates: Metropolitan Workshop Source: Chris Snook

Other events include the East London and the City migration walking tour; an evening of ’comedy safari’ with stand-up comedian and designer Nic Monisse; and a series of spotlight tours of the Anish Kapoor exhibition at John Soane’s newly restored Pitzhanger Manor.

Thomson said: ’The programme for the London Festival of Architecture 2019 is one of the best ever, and shows what an amazing response we have had to our ‘Boundaries’ theme. While architecture is often defined by its boundaries, architects actually exist to challenge the boundaries they encounter, and it is this attitude which has made London the best city on the planet in which to enjoy, practice or study architecture.’

The festival runs from 1 to 30 June.