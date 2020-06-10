Unsupported browser

BEHIND THE LENS

John Shinnick: ‘The only images I am taking are reminders’

10 June, 2020 By

20200325 175931622 ios

  • 20200325 175931622 ios
  • 20200324 165705881 ios
  • 20200325 173050353 ios
  • 20200326 105220717 ios
  • 20200329 094814290 ios
  • 20200328 110507446 ios
  • 20200328 110744802 ios
  • 20200328 110304183 ios
  • 20200328 105659996 ios
  • 20200329 093625301 ios
  • 20200328 105935006 ios
  • 20200329 090659055 ios
  • 20200329 093306628 ios
  • 20200329 091749026 ios
  • 20200329 091914821 ios
As lockdown restrictions ease but Covid-19 cases remain high in the North West, the latest in the series depicts an exceptionally empty Manchester city centre

Producing the AJ involves a continuous schedule of commissioning photographers to go and shoot buildings, make short films, compile material boards and – in summary – furnish our art editor with great imagery to bring architects’ drawings and models and the text of the building studies vividly to life.

Coronavirus has put a freeze on the regular rhythm of things, but we are still keen to feature and promote the work of photographers navigating this unusual time. From regular contributors to those we spot via social media documenting the different facets of the bult envornment in the time of coronavirus.

John Shinnick is a Manchester-based photographer working principally in portraiture, both formal and social-documentary, but during lockdown he spent his daily exercise walking in Manchester city centre, photographing the empty streets and startlingly deserted pedestrianised shopping precincts. All the images were taken on his iPhone ‘as it feels disrespectful to shoot the city with its guard down’. He says ‘I am a people photographer. The streets are bare and vulnerable. So, the only images I am taking are iPhone reminders for myself. It doesn’t feel right to photograph my city when she is down.’

 

You can follow John on Twitter where he often posts images from the streets of Manchester.
All photos John Shinnick.

Tags

  Comment

