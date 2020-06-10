John Shinnick: ‘The only images I am taking are reminders’

Producing the AJ involves a continuous schedule of commissioning photographers to go and shoot buildings, make short films, compile material boards and – in summary – furnish our art editor with great imagery to bring architects’ drawings and models and the text of the building studies vividly to life.



Coronavirus has put a freeze on the regular rhythm of things, but we are still keen to feature and promote the work of photographers navigating this unusual time. From regular contributors to those we spot via social media documenting the different facets of the bult envornment in the time of coronavirus.

John Shinnick is a Manchester-based photographer working principally in portraiture, both formal and social-documentary, but during lockdown he spent his daily exercise walking in Manchester city centre, photographing the empty streets and startlingly deserted pedestrianised shopping precincts. All the images were taken on his iPhone ‘as it feels disrespectful to shoot the city with its guard down’. He says ‘I am a people photographer. The streets are bare and vulnerable. So, the only images I am taking are iPhone reminders for myself. It doesn’t feel right to photograph my city when she is down.’

All photos John Shinnick.