Influences: LionHeart and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater

There are a lot of things that have contributed to my life changing over the years. However, if I had to choose one building that had a strong impact on me, it would be Fallingwater by Frank Lloyd Wright – arguably joint first place with the Barbican by Chamberlin, Powell & Bon. Yet Fallingwater was, and still is, a building I haven’t visited that somehow remains a life-shifting part of my life.

I can literally recall opening a book in university while studying for my undergrad and as soon as I gazed upon it I connected with it immediately – giving me something to aspire to, promising me (through design alone) that I would feel what I’ve been longing to feel and think about myself in the world. It was almost as if it represented the perfect combination to unlock my mind. Very few architectural projects are designed in a way that achieves this for me, or is as affective as Fallingwater in achieving it. Whenever I think of perfection, I return to Fallingwater.

What I’m working on I can’t tell you everything, but what I can divulge is I’m aspiring to bring poetry back to the forefront of the art world, specifically within the realm of architecture and design. I see its importance, and the value that my work brings architects and their practices. I want to find innovative ways of challenging the status quo of human-centric design and work culture for staff, and then – one day – policy. Who knows what the future holds? Whether that is an installation that allows someone to walk through a poem (in built form) or something bigger and beyond my current imagination. For now, it’s doing the good work with architecture firms through residencies and projects from here to Japan, in order to ameliorate mental health through the poems and spaces we create. Over the last nine years or so, I’ve gone by the alias ‘LionHeart’, known for my presence and work in the world of poetry, whether that’s performance or page, I’ve ensured that LionHeart is the name I predominantly go by. But beyond this, I am an avid lover of expression, using words to create a body of work, or space, for people to increase their emotional intelligence. And if we’re excusing the formalities, I’m someone who is ambitious enough to be different enough to exist and feel enough. Pushing myself to find myself. Put simply my day-to-day work is a combination of poetry performances, workshops, architectural residencies, talks, panel discussions and working as a BBC radio presenter and co-founder of an immersive discussion platform SubjectivityUK. The lengthier answer would describe my work as a means to break down the façade of vulnerability, to deconstruct architecture through emotion-centric and poetic understandings, while adding value to those who experience mental health through any medium which champions and articulates this.

About LionHeart

LionHeart is a TEDx Speaker, BBC Radio London presenter, award-winning poet and international spoken word performer. He was the first poet in residence at Grimshaw Architects, Squires & Partners, The Building Centre and other firms, exploring architecture and poetry’s relationship around emotional inhabitance, and its connection to memory and mental health. You can follow LionHeart on instagram and Twitter and discover his website here.