Influences: Dele Adeyemo and Teju Cole’s ‘Everday is for the Thief’

The city described in Everyday is for the Thief by Teju Cole no longer exists. Africa’s largest metropolis was transforming so rapidly, that by the time I had read the novella, the story had already become dated. Yet Teju Cole’s loving rendering of Lagos, Nigeria, lit a passion in me for engaging with the city and studying the phenomenon of urbanisation from a sensibility that the discipline of architecture and planning seemed blinded to.

The semi-autobiographical story documents the metropolis from the perspective of a writer living in the African diaspora of the Global North on a journey to rediscover the city of his childhood in the Global South. Confounding the more technocratic discourses on Lagos and other African cities that emphasise a bird’s-eye-view of urban poverty and seeming chaos, Cole’s intimate perspective highlights the city, to me, as an important repository of post-colonial intellectual thought and an emerging location of global cultural production.

The book triggered the long process of decolonising my beliefs around urban development

His optimism for Lagos is tempered by his ambivalence over the future and, as such, Cole humanises a part of Africa which is too often narrativised as either hopelessly failing or miraculously rising.

In the process, this work alerted me to my own unreflective Eurocentrism. Reading Everyday is for the Thief helped shatter the lazy Western stereotypes and aesthetic standards I didn’t even realise I carried within myself and opened my eyes to the reality of people living lives rich with – not just traditional African culture – but new dynamic forms of art, music, design and architecture. The book triggered the long process of decolonising my beliefs around urban development and unlearning the received truths from planning and policy-makers.

What I’m working on For seven years I was director of architecture and creative studio Pidgin Perfect which I founded in Glasgow in 2011, in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. In the years post-financial crisis, even as advances in communications made us ever more interconnected, we saw the world become more politically unstable, the economic landscape shifted and yet for many architects a return to business-as-usual has remained the only viable option. I believe, however, that the forces underlying architectural development have fundamentally changed. Over the past couple of years I have focussed my attention into researching the underlying drivers of urban development, locating them in the everyday logistical processes that help orchestrate the pattern of our daily lives, where all our needs and desires are fulfilled just in time. Through a practice-led PhD at the Centre for Research Architecture at Goldsmiths, I am tracing a genealogy of logistical forms of urbanisation back to their racialised emergence out of the circulations of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, in order to reveal the underlying forces shaping our environments today. I am currently working on participating in the 5th Istanbul Biennial – Empathy Revisited – opening in October 2020. My response to the theme is to create a research-led piece of design, that I’m calling The Cosmogony of (Racial) Capitalism, which narrates the emergence of the universe of capitalism through West African forms of cartography.

Dele Adeyemo completed his undergraduate and masters in architecture at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. At the practice he co-founded – Pidgin Perfect – Dele directed culturally diverse creative projects between the UK, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa and Nigeria. Pidgin Perfect was selected as one of four practices to represent Scotland at the 2012 Venice Biennale. He is now a creative director and urban theorist, a fellow of the Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam and a current recipient of the Canadian Centre for Architecture and the Andrew Mellon research grant. You can follow Dele on twitter and instagram

