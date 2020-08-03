Influences: Anna Liu and The Seagram Building

Tonkin Liu director Anna Liu on the transformative effect of New York City – and one of Mies van der Rohe’s buildings in particular, in this new series devoted to architects’ influences

The city that changed my life was New York city. It gave the shy, pent-up, 21-year-old me the confidence to be an eternal and content stranger, a new way of being that was transformational.

Things began to gel: the intense and ephemeral conversations with pure strangers on subways; the joy of making with my hands; the rediscovery of Chinese calligraphy; observations and riddle-like poems for an evening poetry class; the long walks from downtown to uptown along the only diagonal street in the gridded city – Broadway.

New York was experimental, edgy, in-your-face. I felt at ease everywhere; the small lone Mexican Café in the meat packing district, hardware shops on Canal Street, Houston Street’s Knitting Club, where old jumpers joined together to form the ceiling for the live jazz performance area.

I was overwhelmed by a physical, intimate relationship with depth and height

Visiting the Seagram Building the same sensation of mystery overwhelmed me as the moment I fell in love with architecture – just two years prior, at a temple courtyard in Nara, Japan. Standing at the wall of the Seagram on the street level, aware of the plinth but unable to see the space, I was overwhelmed by a physical, intimate relationship with depth and height: a depth that set the tower back and formed a courtyard, and a height that raised the courtyard into the air from the street. Building, void, city, were one entity and engulfed me.

My early years in urban Taiwan were spent trying to be like my brother, extremely academic and a born leader. Then we moved to Seattle and I spent a lot of time on my own, discovering my love for words – from Kung Fu novels and Song poetry (in Chinese) to Shakespeare to classic American writing such as The Grapes of Wrath. On a scholarship I ended up in Smith College, one of the ‘Daisy Chain’ (female equivalent of Ivy League) schools on the east coast of the USA. During my third year at Smith I discovered a blinding love for architecture, as an exchange student in Kyoto. Upon graduating I moved to the Big Apple to share a flat with a friend who landed a job at Goldman Sachs. I found a job as a ‘Junior Draftsperson’ at a large commercial architectural firm.

