Historic England reveals ‘Picturing Lockdown’ collection of isolation images

11 June, 2020 By

Threadneedle Street, City of London Central London 1 May 2020

Source: © Polly Braden

  • Threadneedle Street, City of London Central London 1 May 2020

    Source: © Polly Braden

  • Gresham Street. City of London Central London 2 May 2020

    Source: © Polly Braden

  • Trafalgar square Central London 3 May 2020

    Source: © Polly Braden

  • Oxford street Central London 5 May 2020

    Polly Braden was one of the 10 commissioned artists. She said; 'I’ve been using my exercise time during lockdown to cycle through the city, generally early in the mornings, as the kids are home and need help during the day. The city is eerily quiet, with offices shut and almost everyone furloughed or working from home. The streets are clean from rubbish, swept and washed, as street cleaners carry on their work. The city looks like a pristine film set and it’s this I’m keen to capture.'

    Source: © Polly Braden

  • Lockdown sunbathing in Hackney, Central London

    Lockdown sunbathing in Hackney, Central London

    Source:Shireen Bahmanizad

  • Uniformed Workers, Central London

    'Jubilee Gardens sits on the south bank of the Thames in the shadow of the London Eye. Since the lockdown it has become a quiet space for the relatively few residents of the area, like myself, to exercise. The public gardens, once brimming with tourism, now seems like a well preserved mausoleum commemorating its recent past. It’s also a good central location for police response vehicles to wait ready to react quickly to emergencies still occurring in town.'

    Source:George Torode

  • Pharmacy – Bath, South West

    'For me, this image symbolises the community spirit that has blossomed during this time. Though we can't have contact with each other, we find ways to stay connected. These neighbours had placed their chairs carefully at a safe distance from each other, and were enjoying some sunshine and champagne together on their quiet road: Beauford Square in Bath.'

    Source:Jamie Bellinger

  • Clap For NHS

    Artist choice: London-based artist Roy Mehta chose this image from the public submissions. Mehta said 'this image encapsulates the reality of the lockdown for so many people. The framing enables us to see the couple in context and the clapping on the balcony can only refer to the current support for the NHS. Matched with the sombre look on their faces makes this a powerful image.'

    Source:Shuvaseesh Das

  • Daily Whitby Walk – Whitby, Yorkshire

    'Whitby is usually very very busy, since lockdown we have walked daily in quiet empty streets, a scary vision of a town reliant on tourism, but also a rare treat to enjoy our town alone.'

    Source:Colin Waller Stonehouse

  • Light it Blue – Piccadilly Circus, Central London

    'Thursday 8 pm, lit up in blue for Thank you NHS. Cyclist on his one per day exercise. I am events and wedding photographer, based in central London, my job affected by pandemic totally. I always take my camera for my one per day walk. A captured moment of gratitude to our NHS.'

    Source:© Alla Bogdanovic

  • Life in Lockdown – Bottle Alley, St Leonards-on-Sea

    Chloe Dewe Mathews was one of the commissioned artists. She said 'The English seaside promenade was conceived as a social space for the Victorian public to relax, exercise and convalesce at the point where man-made and natural environments meet. I live in St Leonards-on-Sea, on the south coast, in a flat without a garden, but four minutes walk from the sea. In 1937 Sidney Little (later known as the ‘concrete king’) created Bottle Alley, an innovative 330m stretch of double deck promenade with a lower walkway, designed for taking cover in bad weather. It is a unique space in this town: a refuge from the rain and sun and a wonderful architectural framework through which to view the sea. During lockdown, people everywhere are craving open space, fresh air and distraction from news of the unfolding pandemic. The hour of allotted daily exercise offers, in this town, a particularly valued opportunity to "promenade". This week I made a series of photographs of people walking through Bottle Alley - some masked, others alone, or with dogs – all enjoying time outside, next to the sea.'

    Source: © Chloe Dewe Mathews

  • First day of the holidays – Victoria Park, Bristol

    Public submission from Bill Ward who said this image was 'taken on a bike ride with our kids round our local park, Victoria Park, Bristol. The first day of the Easter Holidays' and chosen by South-West based artist Malaika Kegode to go into the Historic England Archive. Kegode said 'Not only is it a striking image, but that unmistakeable view of the Bristol skyline grounds it very much in the South West.'

    Source:© Bill Ward photography

  • Sunspot – Southend Sea Front

    Sunspot – Southend Sea Front. One of the artist commissioned images

    Source: © Scottee

  • Victory Park, Stroud, Gloucestershire

    One of the Historic England photographer images by Steven Baker of Victory Park, Stroud, Gloucestershire; 'A tunnel leads to our nearest open space of Victory Park where we often take our daily exercise. Due to social distancing we have to wait our turn to pass through the narrow tunnel. Photographed whilst enjoying some exercise during lockdown.'

    Source:© Historic England

  • Sunny Southend Closed for Business – Leigh-on-Sea, East of England

    'I live in a tourist town, so to see the roads empty and crowds gone on a Saturday afternoon is both scary and surreal. It epitomizes the phrase 'ghost-town'.'

    Source:Terry Withers

Following a rare open call for photographs, Historic England has revealed 200 new images of life during the coronavirus epidemic

It is the first time the public has been asked to submit photographs for the heritage organisation’s archive since the Second World War.

Freely accessible online, the Picturing Lockdown collection features 100 public submissions alongside more than 50 newly commissioned works by 10 contemporary artists. The collection is completed by Historic England’s own photographers.

More than 3,000 submissions from across England were received following a week-long call-out asking for images that documented the nation’s experience of seven days in ‘lockdown’ from 29 April to 5 May. Damien Hewetson, who was recently featured in the AJ’s Behind the lens series, had one of his photos selected.

The call-out was the first time the public have been asked to capture photographs for the Archive since the Second World War. It aimed to create a record of a week across the nation, during this extraordinary moment in history. The responses form a visual record in Historic England’s Archive, the nation’s archive for records of England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history, which will help to shape what we remember about this time.

Sunny Southend Closed for Business – Leigh-on-Sea, East of England

Sunny Southend Closed for Business – Leigh-on-Sea, East of England

Source: Terry Withers

‘I live in a tourist town, so to see the roads empty and crowds gone on a Saturday afternoon is both scary and surreal. It epitomizes the phrase ‘ghost-town’.’

Besides the invitation to the public, 10 artists from across England were also asked to produce images documenting lockdown during the seven days. Each has contributed at least five images to the final collection. The images range from evocations of specific urban landscapes offered by Chloe Dewe Mathews (South East), Scottee (East of England) and Polly Braden (Central London), to portraits of communities and individuals, and a focus on nature and space.

Claudia Kenyatta, director of regions at Historic England said: ‘The fascinating response to our Picturing Lockdown call-out sheds light on our collective and individual experiences of lockdown and provide a snapshot into this unusual time that will be accessible for future generations to see and learn from. Our thanks go out to all who submitted their work, to our 10 contemporary artists, and to our photography team, who have produced an inspiring range of images.’

See the Picturing Lockdown collection here.

