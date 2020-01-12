Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Historic England releases previously unseen images of building post-war Britain

12 January, 2020 By Rupert Bickersteth

Jlp01 08 082563jpeg

View of Preston Bus Station showing the south east side and ramp entrance into the multi storey car park

Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

1/13

Hide caption

  • Jlp01 08 082563jpeg

    View of Preston Bus Station showing the south east side and ramp entrance into the multi storey car park

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 08 082571jpeg

    Passengers waiting at stances inside Preston Bus Station

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 46464jpeg

    An exterior view of the Newcastle Law Courts from north-west on Broad Chare. The law courts were designed by the local architectural practice Napper Collerton. Construction began in 1984 and was completed in 1990

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 01364jpeg

    View of the Barbican estate in London showing Speed House and Willoughby House with a view of the lake in the foreground

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 08906jpeg

    Interior view of the Barbican Arts Centre showing seating area and steps leading to main foyer. Work began on building London’s Barbican development in 1962. The construction of this complex megastructure was designed to be carried out in six phases and different contractors worked on the site. In 1964 John Laing and Son Ltd won the tender for housing phase III and they finished Speed House in 1968. The company were also responsible for the construction of the Barbican Arts Centre (phase V) which was begun in the early 1970s and completed in 1981

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 11 58176 09jpeg

    View of the partially constructed Second Severn Crossing

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 14 00017jpeg

    View of the M1 motorway from field with cows in the foreground

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 05372jpeg

    Oblique aerial view of the M6 motorway through the Lune Valley

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 08 055782jpeg

    View of a customer filling up a car at a petrol station on the newly constructed M1 motorway

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 05375jpeg

    View of the M6 motorway Midland Link. This negative is likely to be a copy taken in 1978 of an earlier colour 35mm slide, dating from around 1960

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 10 05371jpeg

    Oblique aerial view of the junction at Lune Valley of the M6 motorway

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 11 60072 10jpeg

    View of the Second Severn Crossing under construction taken from the top of the bridge

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Jlp01 11 60072 08jpeg

    View of the Second Severn Crossing under construction taken from the top of the bridge

    Source:© Historic England Archive. John Laing Photographic Collection

  • Comment

Historic England has launched a substantial new image-based project, showcasing a selection of key post-war buildings

Made public for the first time today (13 January), Breaking New Ground is a 21-month project to digitise and explore the John Laing Photographic Collection – a unique record of Britain’s construction history. Around 2,000 newly digitised images have been released, free to access, on the Historic England website.

This is the first batch of a total 10,000 images that will eventually be made available to the public by autumn this year.

Exploring the history of constructing modern Britain, the John Laing Photographic Collection – held by the Historic England Archive – contains over 230,000 images which chart Laing’s infrastructure construction work over the last century.

According to the heritage watchdog, it offers ‘an unparalleled insight’ into the origins of iconic British buildings, the construction of important national infrastructure projects and the increasing professionalism of the construction industry over the course of the 20th century.

Laing was originally established by James Laing in 1848 as a building company based in Carlisle. It grew to become a major construction company in the UK and internationally. Major construction projects included the M1, Sizewell B nuclear power station and Coventry Cathedral.

Throughout the last century, the company employed photographers to capture its work. As a consequence, the collection includes striking and unique photographs of some of Britain’s most significant infrastructure projects and public buildings. 

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: ‘We hope the project will shine a light on prominent and everyday British landmarks, and inspire the next generation to enjoy and engage in the built heritage all around us.’

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs