FILM

25 years of AJ Small Projects: Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House

30 April, 2020

Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House in Prickwillow cost only £7,000 and won AJ Small Projects in 2008. Almost all the materials were reclaimed, and the client, a potter, hand-built all the joinery. Mini-film by Jim Stephenson.

