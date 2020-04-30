25 years of AJ Small Projects: Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House

Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House in Prickwillow cost only £7,000 and won AJ Small Projects in 2008. Almost all the materials were reclaimed, and the client, a potter, hand-built all the joinery. Mini-film by Jim Stephenson.
