Cullinan wins approval for Alder Hey hospital community complex in Liverpool

Cullinan Studio’s £20 million community complex at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool has been given the green light

The competition-winning proposals are for two separate buildings on a 1.6ha northern segment of the hospital’s new BDP-designed Alder Hey in the Park campus

Planning officers from Liverpool City Council recommended approval for the scheme, arguing it would complement the existing buildings on the wider Alder Hey Site.

Councillors then agreed the scheme should go ahead at the council’s planning committee yesterday morning (Tuesday 20).

The project includes two buildings: a cluster called The Hive and a separate building called the Dewi Jones Building.

The Hive will house mental-health facilities for both children and adults, with separate assessment departments. A community police hub is also due to be housed in this building.

Meanwhile the Dewi Jones Building will provide in-patient facilities and a secure in-patient mental health facility for young people aged 5 to 13.

Cullinan Studio was selected ahead of AHMM, Penoyre & Prasad and 2017 Stirling Prize-shortlisted practice Reiach and Hall in a competition for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust organised by the RIBA.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital specialises in treating oncology and muscular dystrophy as well as spinal, heart and brain conditions. It is one of the largest of its kind in the UK and in Europe.

Ted Cullinan, founder of Cullinan Studio, died earlier this month (11 November) aged 88.