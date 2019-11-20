Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Cullinan wins approval for Alder Hey hospital community complex in Liverpool

20 November, 2019 By

WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

1/10

Hide caption

  • WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

    WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

  • WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

    WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

  • 191118 ahcc illustrative site plan

    Illustrative site plan

  • 191118 ahcc overall park landscape plan

    Overall park landscape plan

  • WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

    WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

  • WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

    WINNER: Cullinan Studio's Community Cluster proposal

  • RUNNER UP: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    RUNNER UP: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • RUNNER UP: Reiach and Hall

    RUNNER UP: Reiach and Hall

  • RUNNER UP: Penoyre & Prasad

    RUNNER UP: Penoyre & Prasad

  • Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool

    Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool

  • Comment

Cullinan Studio’s £20 million community complex at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool has been given the green light 

The competition-winning proposals are for two separate buildings on a 1.6ha northern segment of the hospital’s new BDP-designed Alder Hey in the Park campus

Planning officers from Liverpool City Council recommended approval for the scheme, arguing it would complement the existing buildings on the wider Alder Hey Site.

Councillors then agreed the scheme should go ahead at the council’s planning committee yesterday morning (Tuesday 20).

The project includes two buildings: a cluster called The Hive and a separate building called the Dewi Jones Building.

The Hive will house mental-health facilities for both children and adults, with separate assessment departments. A community police hub is also due to be housed in this building.

Meanwhile the Dewi Jones Building will provide in-patient facilities and a secure in-patient mental health facility for young people aged 5 to 13.

Cullinan Studio was selected ahead of AHMM, Penoyre & Prasad and 2017 Stirling Prize-shortlisted practice Reiach and Hall in a competition for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust organised by the RIBA.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital specialises in treating oncology and muscular dystrophy as well as spinal, heart and brain conditions. It is one of the largest of its kind in the UK and in Europe.

Ted Cullinan, founder of Cullinan Studio, died earlier this month (11 November) aged 88. 

191118 ahcc illustrative site plan

Illustrative site plan

Illustrative site plan

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs