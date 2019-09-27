Croydon's Brick By Brick submits plans for 420 homes around Fairfield Halls

Croydon Council’s housing development company Brick By Brick has lodged plans for 421 new homes next to the recently reopened Fairfield Halls

Designed by Common Ground Architecture – Brick By Brick’s in-house architecture practice – and MICA Architects, the project features five buildings ranging in height from seven to 29 storeys.

According to the development company, the new planning application builds on an earlier 2017 planning consent, ’nearly doubling the number of homes from 218 and increasing the affordable provision housing from 18 per cent to 20 per cent by habitable room’.

MICA is designing four of the buildings on the site, which will provide 343 units, while Common Ground Architecture is designing a 78-home block.

The news comes hot on the heels of the appointment of a design team to oversee the delivery of a £10 million ‘world-class, exemplary’ public space outside the refurbished Fairfield Halls. This team also included MICA, as did the one masterminding the now-finished £30 million overhaul of the 1962 concert halls.

The latest 0.8 ha housing project will feature homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom flats, together with around 1,500m² of office space, much of which will be occupied by the NHS.

The site is bound to the north by Croydon College, Darling Associates’s proposed 37-storey College Tower and ESA Architects’ 35-storey Mondial Hosue scheme, and to the east by the mainline London-to-Brighton railway line.

Stuart Cade, director at MICA Architects, said: ’The masterplan provides a significant number of homes, with the five distinct blocks carefully designed to maximise daylight and to frame the rich new landscaping. Commercial and community uses at ground level will create an active frontage, as well as providing facilities for central Croydon’s growth.

’The design is very much focused on providing community and family-friendly environments and we’re looking forward to seeing this important part of central Croydon come to life and live up to its great potential.’

Colm Lacey, chief executive of Brick By Brick, added: ‘We have carried out extensive demolition and enabling works on the site and we look forward to continuing this most exciting and vitally important project.

’This development has allowed us to fund the spectacular transformation of Fairfield Halls. Together, the schemes are fundamental to Croydon’s ongoing renaissance, adding to its fast-growing appeal as a place where people want to live, work and visit.’

According to the team, the proposal has been designed ’with a particular focus around communal and private open spaces to create a family-friendly environment, including a number of ground floor three-bed duplex apartments facing a private residential courtyard garden’.

The scheme also features photovoltaics, rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling.

Work is expected to start on site next spring.

Show Fullscreen Fairfield croydon aerial view

Project data Location Croydon

Type of project Mixed use development

Client Brick by Brick

Architect MICA Architects, Common Ground Architecture

Landscape architect Gross.Max

Planning consultant Carter Jonas

Structural engineer Whitby Wood

M&E consultant Max Fordham

Quantity surveyor Core Five

PM/EA Cast Consultancy

Principal designer MICA Architects

Funding Brick by Brick/Croydon Council

Start on site date Spring 2020

Completion date TBC

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area TBC

Form of contract and/or procurement Design and Build

Annual CO2 emissions TBC

Total cost TBC