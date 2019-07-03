Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Croydon Council’s housing company picks new batch of architects

3 July, 2019 By

Mg 1936

Common Ground Architecture, the former in-house architect team at Croydon Council which is delivering homes for Brick by Brick

1/9

Hide caption

  • Mg 1936

    Common Ground Architecture, the former in-house architect team at Croydon Council which is delivering homes for Brick by Brick

  • Garage typical axo

    Garage site - typical axonometric

  • Bxb sites map 01

    Map of Brick by Brick sites

  • Mae kingsdown

    Mae Architects, Kingsdown Avenue – 34 units [Batch 1]

  • Mae Architects, Kingsdown Avenue – 34 units [Batch 1]

    Mae Architects, Kingsdown Avenue – 34 units [Batch 1]

  • Coffey chertsey render

    Coffey Architects, Chertsey Road Garages – seven units [Batch 1]

  • Coffey Architects, Oxford Road [Batch 1]

    Coffey Architects, Oxford Road - 8 flats and a three bedroom house [Batch 1]

  • Stitch, Regina Road – 19 units [Batch 1]

    Stitch, Regina Road – 19 units [Batch 1]

  • Stitch aerial view

    Stitch, Regina Road – 19 units [Batch 1]

  • Comment

Croydon Council’s private development company Brick by Brick has appointed the next batch of architects to deliver new homes on 50 infill sites across the borough

Sarah Wigglesworth, Mae, Mary Duggan Architects, Hayhurst and Co, Gort Scott, Stitch, Denizen Works, Archio, Threefold and Ruff Architects have all landed projects as the local authority’s arms-length company rolled out its latest 500-home development phase.

They are joined by Common Ground Architecture, the growing former in-house architect team at Croydon Council, which will take on five infill sites in Waddon and south Croydon as well as co-ordinating the masterplan for 27 sites in New Addington and Fieldway.

Another plot at New Addington and Fieldway is set to go out to competition.

Brick by Brick is planning to build more than 1,000 ‘high quality’ new homes on council-owned infill sites and wants to achieve 50 per cent affordable housing across all developments as part of its £270 million Smaller Site Programme.

The company is already beginning to build out its first two batches of homes, unveiled back in 2016,  with 24 plots now on site and three ’actively on sale’.

Some of the architects chosen for the latest batch have been involved in the earlier phases, which also includes projects by Coffey Architects, Mikhail Riches, HTA and Pitman Tozer. 

Colm Lacey, chief executive of Brick by Brick, said: ‘We’re delighted to continue our model of working with the best architectural talent, irrespective of size of practice, to deliver these sites.

‘We carefully select practices who can demonstrate expertise and innovation in the specific type of site we are working on.’

Brick by Brick was set up in 2015 as an innovative ‘independent commercial venture’ from the council – its sole shareholder.

Batch 4 (50 sites, 495 units)

  1. Sarah Wigglesworth, three schemes: one left over space in a suburban area in the north of the borough, and two sites in Kenley
  2. Mae, masterplanning of sites on the Shrublands Estate; infill on two other estates in Crystal Palace and Selhurst
  3. Mary Duggan Architects, Two infill sites near Crystal Palace
  4. Hayhurst and Co, three sites in Selhurst and Woodside
  5. Gort Scott, three sites; two in Selsdon and one in New Addington south
  6. Stitch, four sites in Monkshill
  7. Common Ground Architecture, five infill sites in Waddon and South Croydon plus New Addington and Fieldway masterplan
  8. Denizen Works, New Addington and Fieldway
  9. Archio, New Addington and Fieldway
  10. Threefold, New Addington and Fieldway
  11. Ruff Architects, New Addington and Fieldway
  12. Common Ground Architecture, New Addington and Fieldway 
  13. One by Future Competition, New Addington and Fieldway

Bxb sites map 01

Map of Brick by Brick sites

Map of Brick by Brick sites
 

Batch 3 (9 sites)

  1. Mikhail Riches, Anne’s Place & Drummond Road
  2. Coffey Architects, Windmill Road
  3. Coffey Architects, Ashby walk
  4. Coffey Architects, Tirrell Road
  5. HTA, Longheath
  6. Common Ground, Station Road
  7. Mikhail Riches, Heathfiled Gardens
  8. Mae, Tollers
  9. HTA, Auckland Rise

Batch 2 (11 sites, 162 units)

  1. VPPR, Drovers Road
  2. HTA, Academy Gardens
  3. Coffey Architects, Warbank Terrace
  4. vPPR, Coldharbour
  5. Pitman Tozer, Homefield House
  6. Stitch, Marston Way
  7. vPPR, Thornloe
  8. HTA, Tollgate
  9. HTA, Ravensdale
  10. Coffey Architects, Eagle Hill
  11. Pitman Tozer, Cheriton House

Batch 1 (9 sites, 111 units)

  1. Stitch, Northbrook
  2. Coffey Architects, Uvedale Crescent
  3. Coffey Architects, King Henrys Drive
  4. Coffey Architects, Oxford Road
  5. Coffey Architects, Chertsey Road Garages
  6. Mikhail Riches, Hermitage
  7. Stitch, Regina Road
  8. Mae Architects, Kingsdown Avenue
  9. Stitch, Malton House

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs