Croydon Council’s housing company picks new batch of architects

Croydon Council’s private development company Brick by Brick has appointed the next batch of architects to deliver new homes on 50 infill sites across the borough

Sarah Wigglesworth, Mae, Mary Duggan Architects, Hayhurst and Co, Gort Scott, Stitch, Denizen Works, Archio, Threefold and Ruff Architects have all landed projects as the local authority’s arms-length company rolled out its latest 500-home development phase.

They are joined by Common Ground Architecture, the growing former in-house architect team at Croydon Council, which will take on five infill sites in Waddon and south Croydon as well as co-ordinating the masterplan for 27 sites in New Addington and Fieldway.

Another plot at New Addington and Fieldway is set to go out to competition.

Brick by Brick is planning to build more than 1,000 ‘high quality’ new homes on council-owned infill sites and wants to achieve 50 per cent affordable housing across all developments as part of its £270 million Smaller Site Programme.

The company is already beginning to build out its first two batches of homes, unveiled back in 2016, with 24 plots now on site and three ’actively on sale’.

Some of the architects chosen for the latest batch have been involved in the earlier phases, which also includes projects by Coffey Architects, Mikhail Riches, HTA and Pitman Tozer.

Colm Lacey, chief executive of Brick by Brick, said: ‘We’re delighted to continue our model of working with the best architectural talent, irrespective of size of practice, to deliver these sites.

‘We carefully select practices who can demonstrate expertise and innovation in the specific type of site we are working on.’

Brick by Brick was set up in 2015 as an innovative ‘independent commercial venture’ from the council – its sole shareholder.

Batch 4 (50 sites, 495 units)

Sarah Wigglesworth, three schemes: one left over space in a suburban area in the north of the borough, and two sites in Kenley Mae, masterplanning of sites on the Shrublands Estate; infill on two other estates in Crystal Palace and Selhurst Mary Duggan Architects, Two infill sites near Crystal Palace Hayhurst and Co, three sites in Selhurst and Woodside Gort Scott, three sites; two in Selsdon and one in New Addington south Stitch, four sites in Monkshill Common Ground Architecture, five infill sites in Waddon and South Croydon plus New Addington and Fieldway masterplan Denizen Works, New Addington and Fieldway Archio, New Addington and Fieldway Threefold, New Addington and Fieldway Ruff Architects, New Addington and Fieldway Common Ground Architecture, New Addington and Fieldway One by Future Competition, New Addington and Fieldway

Show Fullscreen Map of Brick by Brick sites Map of Brick by Brick sites



Batch 3 (9 sites)

Mikhail Riches, Anne’s Place & Drummond Road Coffey Architects, Windmill Road Coffey Architects, Ashby walk Coffey Architects, Tirrell Road HTA, Longheath Common Ground, Station Road Mikhail Riches, Heathfiled Gardens Mae, Tollers HTA, Auckland Rise

Batch 2 (11 sites, 162 units)

VPPR, Drovers Road HTA, Academy Gardens Coffey Architects, Warbank Terrace vPPR, Coldharbour Pitman Tozer, Homefield House Stitch, Marston Way vPPR, Thornloe HTA, Tollgate HTA, Ravensdale Coffey Architects, Eagle Hill Pitman Tozer, Cheriton House

Batch 1 (9 sites, 111 units)