Critic Kenneth Frampton awarded Soane Medal for contribution to architecture

Critic, historian, academic and former architect Kenneth Frampton has won the 2019 Soane Medal for his contribution to architecture over the last 50 years

Frampton, 88, studied at the Architectural Association and has taught at the Royal College of Art as well as other institutions around the world.

He is currently Ware Professor at the Graduate School of Architecture, Preservation and Planning at Columbia University in New York.

Frampton becomes the third winner of the Soane Medal, which recognises architects and critics who have enriched the public understanding of architecture through practice, education, history or theory.

Announcing the award, Sir John Soane’s Museum described Frampton’s 1983 publication Towards a Critical Regionalism as ‘seminal’ and ‘powerfully contemporary’.

It added: ‘Few architects practising today can claim not to have influenced by his thinking and ideas, notably around issues of context and culture.’

In recognition of his award, Kenneth Frampton will deliver the Soane Medal Lecture 2019 on Monday 11 November at LSE’s New Academic Building on Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London.

Frampton recently chaired the judging panel for a competition to extend the Liverpool School of Architecture. His publications include Studies in Tectonic Culture and several editions of Modern Architecture: A Critical History.

Last year’s Soane Medal was awarded to US architect, planner and theorist Denise Scott Brown while the inaugural medal was won by Spanish architect Rafael Moneo in 2017.

Sir John Soane’s Museum displays collections amassed by renowned British architect Sir John Soane, including antiquities, furniture, sculptures, architectural models and drawings and paintings by artists such as Hogarth, Turner and Canaletto.