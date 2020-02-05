Cousins & Cousins wins approval for 31 homes at listed Surrey manor

Cousins & Cousins has won the go-ahead to transform a Grade II*-listed former convalescent home and its grounds in Banstead, Surrey, into a 31-home development

The 3,584m² scheme will convert the historic 1790s Banstead Place manor house into 12 flats. The building had been home to the Queen Elizabeth Foundation’s Neuro Rehabilitation Services since 1956. The foundation is set to move to a new centre in Leatherhead.

The project will also see the demolition of a number of modern extensions to the main house and their replacement with 19 ‘contemporary’ homes spread across the extensive site. It was unanimously approved by Reigate and Banstead Borough Council last month. The development is backed by Stonegate Homes which focuses on the regeneration of previously developed land and brownfield sites.

Practice director Ben Cousins said the team had ‘worked closely’ with heritage consultant Montagu Evans, Reigate & Banstead’s heritage officer and Historic England to ‘understand the chronological development of the Manor House and wider site, and to ensure the best possible design response.’

He added: ‘Through an extensive design process, we have managed to sensitively blend the new buildings with the former manor house and Walled Kitchen Garden and create the stage in the evolution of Banstead Place.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

Show Fullscreen 07 cc banstead place main house site plan Main house - site plan





The architect’s view A series of new buildings will be added to the estate, which will pick up on the varied nature of the site, occupying the land once used for both formal gardens and walled kitchen garden areas. The project also includes works to the stable yard and landscaping works to the historic arboretum, with a woodland path built by former Second World War soldiers who convalesced at the former hospital, and new orchard planting. Arranged perpendicular to the manor house, the Garden Walk Houses (see plan below) will be made up of two long, low buildings which frame views out over a historic ha-ha across metropolitan greenbelt towards Woodmansterne in one direction and back to Banstead Place in the other. Covered colonnade walkways will run alongside the formal lawn and promote its use as a shared outdoor space for residents. A simple material palette of brick and timber was chosen to provide restrained and elegant exteriors in an area of natural beauty. The residences at the Walled Kitchen Garden replicate the plans of the historic planted gardens, reintroducing the axial and perimeter paths. This time the buildings will be clad in charred timber fins over flint bases, referencing a local weatherboarding vernacular. Show Fullscreen 08 cc banstead place garden walk site plan Garden Walk - site plan





Project data

Client Stonegate Homes

Architect Cousins & Cousins Architects

Local authority Reigate & Banstead

Landscape architect Colvin & Moggridge

Planning consultant Montagu Evans

Gross internal floor area 3,584m²