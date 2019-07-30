Court slaps £24,000 fine on fake architecture practice

A woman and her company have each been convicted on four counts of misusing the title of architect and together been ordered to pay more than £24,000
Tatsiana Aliaksanava and her London-based company Hanzo Design was fined for promoting services as being provided by ’experienced architects’, despite not having any at the practice.
According to the court, the company continued to do so despite numerous warnings from regulator the Architects’ Registration Board (ARB).
Aliaksanava, 29, was convicted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and she and her company were each fined the maximum of £2,500 on each of the eight charges and a further £4,318 in costs.
Explaining their reasoning behind imposing the maximum fines, the magistrates noted the offences included identity theft and posed a risk to public safety.
They also noted the defendants’ reluctance to engage with ARB and their absence from court.
The ARB said it would continue to monitor Hanzo Design’s trading style and take further appropriate action as necessary.
Readers' comments (1)
Library Akt-UK30 July, 2019 9:45 am
Interesting that their website is still up and says that they are ARB registered....
