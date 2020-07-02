Council brands Jenrick’s approval of 17-storey Notting Hill tower ‘a major blow’

The move was described as a ‘major blow to local residents’ by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s lead councillor for planning, Johnny Thalassites.

‘These proposals will cause harm to our unique borough and, in particular, nearby listed buildings and conservation areas,’ he said.

The council rejected the planning application in 2018, despite a recommendation for approval by planning officers at the borough.

The scheme, on behalf of developer Notting Hill Gate KCS, will provide 2,871m² of retail space, 4,390m² of office space and 46 homes.

It also includes nine affordable homes, which were introduced after an earlier attempt to get planning consent was also knocked back by the council and rejected again at appeal.

But Jenrick has now approved the scheme on the advice of planning inspector Christina Downes, who said the tower would be a ‘tall and elegant landmark’, which would ‘integrate successfully and positively with its surroundings’.

In a letter explaining his reasoning, Jenrick said he agreed the development would damage the significance of local heritage assets, but he considered the effect on the townscape to be ‘neutral-to-beneficial’.