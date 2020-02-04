Council approves Guy Hollaway wine merchant’s HQ against planner’s advice

Guy Hollaway Architects’ design for a wine merchants’ headquarters in rural Kent has been granted planning consent

The decision by Ashford Borough council’s planning committee overturned a planning officer’s recommendation that the 780m² scheme be refused because the development was ‘in an unsustainable location where there is no demonstrable essential need for a building of this scale’ and therefore contrary to policy.

The committee decided that the proposal’s design quality, its contribution to rural employment and the impact on its setting should override the officer’s reservations.

The practice’s scheme for wine merchants The Vinorium feature office space, a warehouse and tasting room. Set beside woodland, it will feature a sloping meadowgrass roof to create a building intended to look as though it has emerged from the ground.

The Vinorium is a UK-based Australian wine specialist and the new building will allow people to compare wines from around the world against the best Kent vintages.

The ‘heart’ of the building will offer space for retail, a wine-tasting room, wine storage, communal dining and a soft area for collaborative working, all with views out to the North Downs.

Biodiversity will be supported by the inclusion of bird and bat boxes, beehives and a reflecting pool.

Honey will be produced on site alongside a small amount of wine made from the on-site vineyard.

Work will begin this summer with completion expected in summer 2021.

Show Fullscreen Site plan

Project data

Client The Vinorium

Architect Guy Hollaway Architects

Local authority Ashford Borough council

Landscape architect Eleanor Trenfield Landscape Architects

Planning consultant DHA Planning Consultants

Structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel

M&E consultant MLM Group

Quantity surveyor Base Quantum

Main contractor TBC

Funding Undisclosed

Tender date Summer 2020

Start on site Summer 2020

Completion Summer 2021

Contract duration 12 months

Gross internal floor area 780m²

Form of contract Traditional

Annual CO2 emissions Unavailable

Total cost Undisclosed