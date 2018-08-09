Unsupported browser

Could you be the AJ’s new Technical Editor?

9 August, 2018By

Full screenSpread webbo 180524

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Technical Editor to join our team

We are looking for a highly-organised editor to help drive technical content, working across the AJ in print and online, and on the AJ’s monthly technical magazine, AJ Specification.

You will actively support the Architecture Editor and liaise closely with the news desk to ensure the AJ covers the most relevant, timely and significant buildings and projects in the UK, as well as key current construction issues, regulatory changes, innovations and new technologies. 

000 spread webbo 180125

 

The successful candidate will be someone with technical expertise, an eye for detail, a passion for writing and communicating ideas – and a familiarity with the everyday construction design challenges facing architects in contemporary practice.

If that’s you, please see here for full job description and how to apply.

 

