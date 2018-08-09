Could you be the AJ’s new Technical Editor?

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Technical Editor to join our team

We are looking for a highly-organised editor to help drive technical content, working across the AJ in print and online, and on the AJ’s monthly technical magazine, AJ Specification.

You will actively support the Architecture Editor and liaise closely with the news desk to ensure the AJ covers the most relevant, timely and significant buildings and projects in the UK, as well as key current construction issues, regulatory changes, innovations and new technologies.

The successful candidate will be someone with technical expertise, an eye for detail, a passion for writing and communicating ideas – and a familiarity with the everyday construction design challenges facing architects in contemporary practice.

