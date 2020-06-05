Corstorphine + Wright unveils proposal for 35-storey Birmingham tower

Corstorphine + Wright Architects has submitted plans to replace a four-storey business centre in Birmingham with 440 homes and a 229-bed hotel

The AJ100 top 25 practice handed in proposals to Birmingham City Council for The Square, which features a 35-storey tower on the corner of Broad Street and Ryland Street.

Designed for developer Taylor Grange’s 2020 Living brand, the scheme would sit at the heart of England’s second city.

Corstorphine + Wright, which has a studio in Birmingham, said The Square’s main tower would ‘form a significant new landmark to Broad Street’.

‘The form is proposed to be distinctive, instantly recognisable with a clear base, middle and top, culminating in an externally lit crown providing rooftop amenity accommodation and terraces,’ said the practice in planning documents.

All the apartments would be built to rent, while the hotel would be three-star.

Planning documents say the existing building on the site is ‘largely unoccupied’ and elements of its fabric have ‘begun to fall into disrepair’.

They add that the current structure is out of context with the emerging skyline of the area and wider city.

Glancy Nicholl’s Architects’ 60-storey skyscraper at 100 Broad Street was approved earlier this year close to the site earmarked for The Square.

Glenn Howells Architects won approval for a 42-storey scheme on Broad Street back in 2018. The same practice last month revealed images of a 155m-tall residential tower within the huge Paradise Birmingham development.